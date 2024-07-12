Jurgen Klopp agrees new Liverpool role to work in ‘best department’ of the club

Jurgen Klopp has agreed a new role with Liverpool that will ensure his legacy and affiliation with the club extends far beyond his managerial reign.

Klopp, 57, brought his nine-year managerial stint with Liverpool to a close at the end of last season. The legendary German believed the time was right to take a sabbatical from the game, with Liverpool ultimately turning to Dutchman Arne Slot as his successor.

Klopp has already received an official offer to return to management. The USA national side pushed for Klopp to replace the recently-fired Gregg Berhalter.

However, Klopp is understood to have politely declined the chance to manage the USMNT ahead of a World Cup on home soil in 2026.

Instead, speculation he could succeed Julian Nagelsmann as Germany boss continues to swirl.

In any case, Klopp’s connection with Liverpool will continue beyond his managerial tenure and during which ever job he takes next.

READ MORE: Alexis Mac Allister: How £35m Liverpool hero became Klopp’s last transfer masterstroke

Liverpool confirm new role for Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool officially confirmed Klopp has agreed to become the club’s first ever honorary ambassador to the LFC Foundation.

The LFC Foundation is the club’s official charity which works tirelessly to improve the fortunes and day-to-day outlooks of people from and within Liverpool.

Klopp has long been associated with LFC Foundation and previously declared the charity to be the ‘best department’ in the club.

Among his many previous commitments included being on hand to welcome visitors to the AXA training centre, attending fund-raising events and public speaking to raise awareness of the foundation.

Speaking after accepting the role, Klopp said: “The LFC Foundation does an incredible job in the community, both in the Liverpool City Region and beyond.

“I am really proud to continue my work with them and be named the first ever LFC Foundation honorary ambassador.

“I look forward to seeing what we can do with that now that I have more time on my hands.”

EXCLUSIVE: Man City given 48 hours to agree sale of key man as PIF push for Liverpool stalwart

Matt Parish, CEO of the LFC Foundation, added: “We are delighted that Jurgen is continuing his support of the Foundation as our first honorary ambassador.

“Having his support has been priceless for us over the years and to have that continue is fantastic and highlights his commitment to the Foundation and the work that we continue to do across the Liverpool City Region.

“Jurgen’s love and passion for the city has been clear throughout his time at the club and it can only benefit us having his support and his voice championing the work that we do moving forward.”

DON’T MISS: Arsenal plot move for England star who ‘prefers Liverpool’ as loan deal is confirmed