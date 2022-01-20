Jurgen Klopp thinks Diogo Jota has reached the next level with Liverpool and Trent Alexander-Arnold agrees that the match-winning forward is “world-class”.

After a goalless first leg, Liverpool won the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal 2-0. Diogo Jota scored both goals to set up a showdown with Chelsea for the trophy next month.

It is a big boost for Liverpool, who have a strong history in the League Cup. Now, they are one step away from the trophy.

They had Jota to thank for booking the Wembley trip after his brace proved to be the difference.

It is the latest chapter in his successful journey with Liverpool. Now in his second season with the club, he stepped up in the absence of AFCON duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah after establishing himself as a regular alongside them in recent months.

Thanks to his match-winning impact against Arsenal, he has received further praise from his manager and teammates, contributing to a jubilant mood.

Klopp told Sky Sports: “The mood in the dressing room is over the moon.

“Difficult game, difficult time but the boys were exceptional. First half, Arsenal started lively, then we calmed it down, played good football and created plenty. Second half similar.

“We scored two wonderful goals, Diogo Jota on fire. We were completely convinced when he arrived at the club he would help us massively. Since he is here he has made another step, he has turned into a really world class striker.”

Alexander-Arnold agrees with Klopp

Jota was assisted for both goals by full-back Alexander-Arnold, who agreed that his Portuguese teammate has reached an elite bracket.

Alexander-Arnold told Sky: “Diogo Jota’s first goal was outstanding and so was the second.

“He is a world class player in the best form at the club so far, hopefully more goals from him. Hopefully we can win the final.”

Looking ahead to the Chelsea clash next month, the right-back is hoping to give their fans something to cheer about.

He added: “It is what we want. It was not the same when we left Anfield as an empty stadium (after winning the Premier League).

“It has been a while to lift a trophy and it is good for us to be in a final. There are still 90 minutes to do that against a top side.”

