Fabrizio Romano drops Jurgen Klopp to Liverpool bombshell amid Arne Slot sack talk: ‘The message coming is quite clear’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether there is any truth to rumours that Liverpool have made contact with Jurgen Klopp over an Anfield return as a potential replacement for Arne Slot.

Liverpool registered a much-needed win at the weekend, as the defending English champions beat West Ham United 2-0 away from home at London Stadium in the Premier League. The match saw major summer signing Alexander Isak score his first Premier League goal for Liverpool, who ended a dismal run of nine defeats in 12 matches in all competitions.

The Merseyside club are now three points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa in eighth and are nine points behind leaders Arsenal.

Liverpool’s win against West Ham came just after TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported that Arne Slot is under pressure at Anfield.

Sources have told TEAMtalk on November 27 that Liverpool need to win against West Ham (A), Sunderland (H) and Leeds United (A), or else Slot could lose his managerial job.

There have been reports elsewhere in the media that Liverpool are looking at Jurgen Klopp as a potential replacement for Slot.

Klopp is a Liverpool legend and has been the Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull GmbH since January 2025.

While Klopp has publicly spoken about a Liverpool return in the future, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are not in contact with the German.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Despite all the questions that I am getting, I am not aware of Liverpool having any sort of contract with Jurgen Klopp.

“The situation of Arne Slot, we know, they need to fix this situation.

“They won the last game against West Ham, so Liverpool are trying to get out of the negative moment, but all the rumours about Jurgen Klopp, guys, at this stage, the message coming is quite clear.

“No conversations, no talks over Jurgen Klopp return at Liverpool.

“The club is fully focused on the project the Red Bull group is having.

“And so, that’s the story as of today. Nothing into it, everything really quiet between Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.”

