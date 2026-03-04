Sources have revealed FSG’s updated stance on sacking manager Arne Slot in the wake of Tuesday’s shambolic defeat to basement side Wolves, while TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal why the prospects of an emotional return to Merseyside for Jurgen Klopp can now be categorically ruled out.

The German departed Anfield in May 2024, exiting the Merseyside giants after an unforgettable near nine-year stint at the helm, which had seen Liverpool win eight major honours, including the 2019 Champions League and 2020 Premier League crown. Leaving a lasting legacy on both the city and the club, Klopp will forever be remembered as one of the club’s greatest ever managers, standing tall alongside the likes of Bob Paisley, Bill Shankly and Sir Kenny Dalglish.

Klopp’s successor in the Anfield dug-out, Slot, seemed to have cracked the code when winning the Premier League title in his first season at the helm. But after splashing out some £440m (€505m, $600m) on new players this summer, his second season at the helm has been nothing short of a disaster.

And with the Reds scrambling to even qualify for next season’s Champions League, the Dutchman has seen his job come under threat on several occasions this season.

Following Tuesday’s woeful 2-1 loss at Molineux, sack speculation over the Dutchman reached unprecedented new heights, and a large majority of supporters have now turned on the manager, highlighting his all-too-frequent mistakes.

However, our correspondent, Graeme Bailey, insists Liverpool’s overlords, FSG, still want and hope Slot can succeed and have no immediate plans to pull the trigger in the wake of the defeat to the Premier League’s bottom side.

That said, Bailey can reveal that while the Dutchman remains under pressure, the chances of an emotional return to Anfield can be emphatically dismissed.

“In terms of Liverpool, he loves the club and city, but he won’t be back,” Bailey exclusively told TEAMtalk. “He has done his Premier League thing, and there is no appetite on his side, likewise Liverpool, don’t seem ready to reopen that chapter.”

On Slot’s future, Bailey added: “Arne Slot is feeling the pressure. He knows he needs Champions League football. But Liverpool don’t want to sack him, whether they have little choice but to do so is another matter…”

Despite that, Bailey is adamant that Klopp will soon be back in frontline management, and a move to arguably the biggest club in world football is more than a growing possibility…

Klopp to greenlight stunning Real Madrid move – Sources

Indeed, in recent days, speculation over a move to Real Madrid for Klopp has been gathering pace, particularly amid mounting reports that the German was increasingly likely to walk away from his current role as Red Bull’s Global Head of Soccer.

Now Bailey has joined Sky Sports reporter Sacha Tavolieri in confirming that a move to the Bernabeu looks to be on for the 58-year-old.

“My belief from talking to people who know Klopp well, is that he will be back in management and maybe as soon as this summer,” Bailey explained.

“As we have reported, he is very much at the top of Real Madrid’s list, and I am told they are set to move on from Arbeloa.

“Klopp is open to Madrid; more than that, he is keen. He likes the squad but also knows he can make his own mark.”

And his comments reflect those shared by Tavolieri, who also reports that Klopp to Real could soon be a marriage made in heaven.

Tavolieri explained: ‘Jürgen Klopp’s future could be written sooner than expected, away from the office and back on the sidelines.

‘Just a few months after joining Red Bull GmbH, the former Liverpool FC manager is already feeling the urge to coach on a daily basis.

‘His current role, more strategic than sporting, has distanced him from the locker room, pre-match talks, and the emotional intensity that shaped his career.

‘Klopp now occupies a general supervisory position, far removed from the direct management of a professional squad.

‘Internally, some decisions made in recent months have reportedly not yielded the desired results. While not a major failure, the current dynamic is said to be less than satisfactory, and the sporting structure may need to evolve before next season.

‘In this context, Klopp’s departure is no longer a marginal possibility.’

After declaring Klopp’s return looks ‘inevitable’ and confirming Real Madrid are waiting in ‘ambush’, the reporter added: ‘One club continues to monitor the situation closely: Real Madrid CF.

‘For several years, the Madrid management has appreciated his profile, his charisma, and his ability to launch winning cycles.

‘For now, no formal contact has been established. But Real Madrid has never completely abandoned the idea of ​​one day having the German on its bench.

‘And should he return to a club, Madrid would currently be the only destination capable of truly enticing him.’

