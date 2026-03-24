Sources understand and can explain why the prospects of Jurgen Klopp returning for a second spell as Liverpool manager can be instantly forgotten about, despite the Reds icon admitting for the first time that he is now tempted to resume his coaching career.

The 58-year-old helped Liverpool to win eight major honours during an unforgettable near-nine-year stint on Merseyside before he quit the job following an admission of burnout at the end of the 2023/24 season. Having won 299 of his 491 games at the helm, Klopp walked away as one of the club’s greatest ever managers, with his 60.9% win percentage record seeing him held in the same regards as club icons Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly.

But ever since his departure, speculation over a return to Anfield has rarely been far away – and moreso in recent months with his successor Arne Slot finding his own position coming under the intense pressure.

While Klopp has since returned to the game, taking on the role as Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer, the German has now admitted for the first time that he feels his coaching career is not quite done, though he has been quick to dismiss speculation linking him to Real Madrid.

“I’ve said that a thousand times already, but of course I’m not thinking about it at all right now,” Klopp stated multiple outlets, including BILD.

“There’s no reason to, thankfully. And as for the future, I’m not quite finished as a coach yet.

“So who knows what might come up in the next few years, but there are absolutely no plans in that regard.”

Given Klopp has made clear he will never manage another club in England, that has fuelled rumours that he is in the running to become the next coach of Real Madrid.

However, he has also moved to rule out links to the Spanish capital.

“If Real Madrid had called, we would have heard about it by now. But that’s all nonsense,” he insisted.

“They didn’t even call, not once. They didn’t even call my agent.”

Want more breaking news lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Why Klopp’s possible return to Liverpool is a closed chapter

Speculation on Klopp’s future has also gathered pace after Austrian newspaper Salzburger Nachrichten claimed last month that the 58-year-old was ready to call time on his role with the Red Bull Group.

However, Klopp had some strong words to say on the ill-informed idiots who penned the piece.

“The same idiots wrote that. The less someone knows about football, the more they think I should be at the various locations [where Red Bull clubs are based] even more often than I am.

“Your colleague from the Salzburger Nachrichten who wrote that has absolutely no clue. I’m not thinking of throwing in the towel.”

Naturally, with Real Madrid seemingly out of the equation and with Klopp suggesting he could return, some are using that to speculate that an emotional return to Anfield could now be on the cards.

Commenting on speculation over Slot’s future earlier this month, together with speculation that Klopp could return to the role after a two-year hiatus, our correspondent, Graeme Bailey, has made it crystal clear why that is categorically not an option right now, with his time at Anfield considered a closed book.

“In terms of Liverpool, he loves the club and city, but he won’t be back,” Bailey exclusively told TEAMtalk. “He has done his Premier League thing, and there is no appetite on his side, likewise Liverpool, doesn’t seem ready to reopen that chapter.”

On Slot’s future, Bailey added: “Arne Slot is feeling the pressure. He knows he needs Champions League football. But Liverpool don’t want to sack him, whether they have little choice but to do so is another matter…”

Alonso green-lights Liverpool return; Michael Edwards exit speculation

On the subject of the Reds’ next manager, Bailey provided an update on the situation and confirmed that Xabi Alonso fully expects to be back in management next season, and with the Spaniard already emerging as a leading candidate to be the next Liverpool boss, the pressure gauge has been really cranked up on Slot.

Liverpool’s long-term planning is also playing a role in their thinking. One of the club’s key priorities is maximising the potential of Florian Wirtz, who they believe could develop into the best player in the world.

In that regard, there are few better-placed candidates than Alonso, who previously worked with Wirtz during their highly successful time together at Bayer Leverkusen.

Elsewhere, growing uncertainty also surrounds the future of Liverpool CEO of football, Michael Edwards, who has been tipped to beat Slot out of the Anfield exit door.

A reporter has claimed it would be a “surprise” for club owners, FSG, to keep Edwards around much longer, and has dropped a detailed explanation as to why he could be on his way out.

On the transfer front, reports have suggested that Liverpool are keen on signing a young Chelsea centre-back in what would be a surprise summer move.

DON’T MISS: Newcastle deliver hands-off warning to Liverpool in hunt for £35m Toon favourite