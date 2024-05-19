Van Dijk fights off tears as Jurgen Klopp makes emotional statement, welcomes Arne Slot to Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp asked Liverpool fans to never stop believing following his final game as manager and to welcome Arne Slot to Anfield because “change is good.”

The Reds picked up a 2-0 win over Wolves in Klopp’s final game in charge and he was given an incredible reception after the final whistle.

Klopp addressed the Anfield faithful with an emotional speech after the final whistle and gave a positive outlook of the future.

“You welcome the new manager like you welcomed me. You go all-in from the first day. And you keep believing and you push the team. Change is good,” said Klopp, who then sang the name of Slot to the tune of one of the songs the crowd sings about him.

“No one tells you to stop believing. This club may be in the best position ever – I’ve not asked Kenny if it’s ever: we have this wonderful stadium, wonderful training centre, we have you, the superpower of world football.

“We decide if we are worried or excited. We decide if we believe. We decide if we trust or don’t trust and since today I am one of you and I keep believing in you.”

Van Dijk: “It’s been very difficult…”

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk also gave an interview following the game and was fighting back the tears as he voiced his admiration for Klopp.

“I’ve got no words, it’s a very emotional day. Liverpool is Liverpool, it’s special,” he explained.

“It was always going to be a tough afternoon for everyone, we wanted to win the game, that we do our job and now we can be very emotional after the game and we will be.

“It’s been very difficult, but we did it and I’m proud of it.

“You can’t prepare for these kind of situations, moments, but overall it’s been a good day and he deserves every bit of love that he’s getting.”

Van Dijk was seen hugging Klopp on the pitch during the post-match ceremony and was asked how it felt: “Tough…tough. But life goes on.”

Klopp may have asked Liverpool fans not to put too much pressure on Slot when he takes charge of the club but living up to his legacy will be extremely difficult.

It will be interesting to see how Slot approaches the transfer window, with some major squad changes expected in the coming weeks and months.

