Klopp names big ‘problem’ standing in way of Gerrard managing Liverpool

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that timing will prove the ultimate factor in deciding when Steven Gerrard takes charge at Anfield.

The Liverpool legend has made his name as a coach since retiring following a stellar career with the Reds. The 41-year-old guided Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title last season, ending Celtic’s grip on the trophy.

Gerrard looked set to mount another title challenge in Scotland this season. However, the landscape changed dramatically when Aston Villa sacked Dean Smith.

They looked towards ex-England international Gerrard as their top replacement and the coach jumped at the opportunity of his first Premier League management job.

Many thought that milestone would come at Anfield when Klopp finished his reign there. Instead, Gerrard takes Villa side to Anfield on Saturday. Both managers have revealed their thoughts about the momentous occasion.

Klopp insisted that he can “definitely” see Gerrard in the Liverpool dugout. However, he pointed to Frank Lampard’s sacking at Chelsea as proof that the timing needs to be right.

“Oh yeah, yes I think absolutely,” Klopp told a press conference. “The only problem is when is the right moment for that? That’s not now about Stevie, but we saw it with Frank, for example, at Chelsea. It’s a similar story.

“I really think that Stevie is doing really well because he’s very young still from a manager’s point of view.

Phillips to snub United for Liverpool While United may miss out on him, Declan Rice may still be the better option.

“So when is the right moment to take the job? It’s not that he’s not able to do it, but how long do you want to do it?

“Is this the last job you do, is it the first, second or third, whatever. They are questions I cannot answer, but yes it will definitely happen and it’s good for everybody.”

Salah, Robertson and more: Liverpool’s key signings under sporting director Michael Edwards

Klopp added: “For each manager in the world it’s important that the club is in a stable moment. So from a sports point of view they [Villa] are probably not in the best moment because that is the reason a manager gets a sack.

“But if the rest is stable, then you have a good chance to improve things and everything what Stevie did looks like it is going in absolutely the right direction.”

Klopp rates Gerrard at Villa

Gerrard has won three of his four matches in charge so far at Villa.

Klopp said of the former Liverpool man’s style of play: “High intensity, it’s a 4-3-3 or a 4-3-2-1, his midfield is very lively and aggressive. They have a specific way to attack with really high full-backs.

“A specific kind of protecting with the midfielders, intense between the lines and a proper striker whether it’s [Ollie Watkins] or Ingsy [Danny Ings].

“The last line looks confident again, a good goalkeeper. The style of play is similar to Rangers, he was very successful and it is now.”

Liverpool, meanwhile, come into the match off the back of six wins in a row since the November international break.