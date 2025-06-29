Klopp brands Wirtz transfer ‘insane’ and warns Liverpool what will happen

Jurgen Klopp has described the fee Liverpool paid for Florian Wirtz as “insane”, and the former Reds boss also fired a warning that comes with the territory of paying record-breaking sums.

Liverpool broke theirs and the Premier League’s transfer record when committing to a deal worth £116m to sign Florian Wirtz. The £116m is comprised of £100m in guaranteed payments plus £16m in potential add-ons.

The add-ons are understood to relate to Liverpool winning major honours with Wirtz in the team, meaning the Reds will be more than happy to pay them if silverware is the by-product.

Liverpool made light work of replacing one of their greatest ever managers in Jurgen Klopp last summer.

Arne Slot has already proven the perfect successor, though the ease in which Liverpool replaced an icon does not diminish Klopp’s legacy one bit.

The German is now serving as Head of Global Soccer in the Red Bull system and recently touched upon his former side’s record-breaking move.

Speaking to German publication Welt, Klopp branded the figure paid for Wirtz as “insane”. The former Reds boss also suggested Wirtz could quickly become the subject of overwhelming scrutiny if he has two or three bad games in a row thanks entirely to the scale of the fee.

“There’s no question about it, it’s an insane sum, and one that a player at Liverpool is aware of if things don’t go well for two or three games,” stated Klopp.

“We all agree that we’re talking about a great player here. I know I once said that I’m out if we pay 100 million euros for a player. But the world is changing. That’s just the way the market is.

“He’s an outstanding player who can give any club something great. Whether he’ll make the reigning English champions even better remains to be seen.”

Where record-breaker Wirtz stands in history

📈 Liverpool biggest signings: Florian Wirtz takes top spot after record-breaking transfer

📈 Every time the British transfer record has been broken since 2000 after Liverpool buy Wirtz

📈 The most expensive Premier League transfers of all time: Liverpool star Florian Wirtz overtakes Chelsea duo

📈 The 10 most expensive transfers in history: Wirtz to Liverpool 6th, no catching Neymar

Klopp ‘personally pushing’ for Liverpool raid

Klopp has input into the transfers of Red Bull sides and according to TBR Football, he wants to raid Liverpool.

They stated Harvey Elliott – who has just won player of the tournament for England at the Under-21 European Championship – is in his sights for RB Leipzig.

Liverpool are open to selling Elliott in the wake of signing Wirtz. Elliott’s favoured position is the No 10 role and he’s third choice at absolute best for the role. Wirtz will be one, with Dominik Szoboszlai two. There’s also Curtis Jones to contend with.

Accordingly, Elliott is reluctantly weighing up his options and classified as a homegrown player, the proceeds from a sale would be logged as ‘pure profit’ on Liverpool’s books.

TBR stated Klopp is ‘personally pushing’ to bring Elliott to Leipzig. Competition is coming by way of Brighton, while Newcastle have also been mentioned.

Regarding cost, Liverpool will seek a fee in the £40m-$50m range. His exploits for England’s Under-21s over the past month will have done Liverpool’s chances of extracting maximum value a world of good.

Latest Liverpool news – Medical booked, Isak opportunity and more…

🔴 Important Liverpool transfer finalised with medical BOOKED

🔴 Alexander Isak transfer door blown wide open for Liverpool after triple update floors Newcastle

🔴 Arsenal slammed for ‘very odd’ transfer decision as brutal Liverpool comparison made

Where Wirtz ranks in Liverpool’s top earners