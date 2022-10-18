Jurgen Klopp has confirmed what Liverpool fans were hoping not to hear by saying Diogo Jota will miss the World Cup and be out for several months.

Jota started for Liverpool in their huge clash against Manchester City on Sunday. He made it to stoppage time but had to be taken off in the 99th minute after picking up a calf injury.

Kostas Tsimikas came on in his place as Liverpool picked up a massive 1-0 victory at Anfield. While it was a great day for Klopp and Liverpool, the Jota injury immediately became a concern.

After the match, Klopp suggested Jota might only miss one match for Liverpool, Wednesday’s game against West Ham.

The German told reporters: “We miss the next one with Diogo. He felt real pain in that moment but I have no idea how bad it is.

“If Diogo stays down it is not good. I saw it on the side on the screen, I am the first who saw it.”

Unfortunately for Jota, Klopp has now confirmed he will be out for the World Cup. And the Portugal international could also miss some games when Liverpool return to action after the international tournament.

At the pre-match press conference for the West Ham clash, Klopp said (via the Liverpool Echo): “The first diagnosis was clear and it’s very sad news for us. We have to look at [player welfare], we always do and if we can consider things lineup-wise, we will.

Liverpool star doesn’t need surgery despite serious injury

“It’s an intense period, we’re used to it but full energy is required again vs West Ham.”

The Liverpool boss then revealed Jota will not need surgery on his calf problem, which should speed up his recovery somewhat.

“We’re talking about months,” Klopp added. “I don’t want to put a time on it. It will be a long time.”

On the player’s mood, Klopp said: “He’s surprisingly OK so far, a smart boy and he knew it when we carried him off. At that moment he knew it.”

Attention then turned to the City game and Klopp’s sending off. He was shown a red card for shouting right at the linesman after what seemed to be a foul on Mo Salah, which wasn’t given.

“I think I will be there [on the touchline vs West Ham] because nothing has happened yet,” Klopp revealed. “I still think I should have dealt with the situation differently which I usually do.

“It was an intense game that both managers didn’t understand with some calls. I am not happy with my reaction.”

Jurgen Klopp talks souring City relationship

Klopp was asked if the relationship between Liverpool and City has soured due to him highlighting Pep Guardiola’s huge spending. He replied: “It should not [detract from result]. We don’t have to be best friends but I am not sure anyone wants to be with us.

“It’s normal competition. It started here with the question, I answered, the rest was made of it.

“I said I respect what they are doing but my answer was still not right to some people. If a guy throws a coin it’s a massive mistake. It was a brilliant performance against an incredibly strong side. I saw situations I didn’t want to see in a football game.”

Klopp also spoke about the Liverpool fans and how they generated a brilliant atmosphere during the game against City.

“From all perspectives, it was the performance we needed,” he said. “I don’t want to cut out our supporters, what they did this season is exceptional.

“Our fans understood quickly it was not the start we wanted, how they reacted and perform in home games is exceptional. Special.”

