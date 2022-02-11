Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool star’s fall from grace; fires Luis Diaz warning

Jurgen Klopp admitted a senior Liverpool star was overlooked against Leicester despite being fully fit, and fired a warning to those expecting too much too soon from Luis Diaz.

Liverpool cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Leicester on Thursday night. Diogo Jota grabbed both goals to further his case as an droppable component in Klopp’s front three. Luis Diaz, meanwhile, secured our man of the match award in the player ratings after producing the type of league debut that had the fans on their feet.

The victory was underpinned by yet another clean sheet for the Reds – their 12th in the league this season. Joel Matip has been the preferred partner to Virgil van Dijk this year, with Ibrahima Konate the first-choice back-up.

That has left Joe Gomez out in the cold despite being Van Dijk’s chief partner during Liverpool’s title-winning season.

Like Van Dijk, Gomez returned from a long-term injury this season. However, unlike the Dutchman, Gomez has rarely featured in the campaign.

Indeed, Gomez has registered just 12 minutes of league action this term. Against Leicester on Thursday, he did not even make the nine-man bench.

Speaking in his Friday press conference, Klopp allayed fears Gomez is once again struggling with injury. Though in doing so, he admitted there simply wasn’t a place in the matchday squad for him given Liverpool’s newfound depth.

No place for Gomez in the matchday squad

“Divock and Joe [Gomez] weren’t injured,” said Klopp (via the Liverpool Echo). “With Joe we had to decide if we wanted a second centre-half on the bench.”

On Sadio Mane’s availability after his successful AFCON campaign, Klopp said: “Will Sadio be available? We have to find out. We will make a decision after training. Physically we have to see how the last few days were for him.”

“Hendo will be back (after a minor back complaint). If nothing happens, he will play on Sunday.”

Klopp was effusive in his praise for Colombian new boy Diaz. The winger forged an instant connection with Andy Robertson down the left, though the Scot was keen to remind people Mane is still around in the aftermath.

Nonetheless, Klopp insisted it was one of “the best first games” he’s seen from a new signing, though urged patience despite the fast start.

“He has the skillset and character,” added the German. “One of the best first games I saw from a new player but we have to see how he adapts, there’s no rush.

“It was a good chance to start him with Sadio not here and Mo back from an intense tournament. Yes, Luis showed up.”

Klopp revelling in Man City-style depth

Liverpool now boast the greatest squad depth they have assembled in the Premier League era. Players like Gomez are no longer assured of even a place on the bench, while Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi are arguably their sixth and seventh-choice forwards.

“It’s good to have options of this quality,” admitted Klopp. “First time they are all fit. Taki in a good moment, Divock trains well, Ox has played well up front. That’s what we need.

“We had times when we had the chat group and those unavailable send messages – sometimes up to 13/14 players.

“I prefer to talk about a wider squad than a tiny squad. It’s a situation we never had before. Now we have it available and they have played together for a while now.

“We have a lot of top developments, like Takumi Minamino – who is getting better every game.”

