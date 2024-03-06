Jurgen Klopp delivers major update on Mo Salah return ahead of Liverpool reckoning

Jurgen Klopp insists Mohamed Salah will be eased back into action slowly after being passed fit enough to play some part in Liverpool’s Europa League clash with Sparta Prague on Thursday night.

The Reds talisman has been out of action with a hamstring strain which has caused him to miss the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea, as well as clashes with Nottingham Forest, Southampton and Luton.

However, he was back in training on Wednesday and has travelled with the squad to the Czech Republic capital ahead of Thursday night’s last-16, first-leg clash.

And while Klopp is clearly delighted to have Salah back in contention, he full intends to ease the 31-year-old back into action.

Asked if Salah could feature against Sparta Prague, given that Sunday will see Liverpool face a top-of-table clash with Manchester City, Klopp replied: “Yeah Mo travelled, he’s with us. He trained two days, full of energy. We have to see.

“But it’s so good that he’s back, that’s really good for us.

“And you can see in his face he’s very happy. Very unlucky situation being that long out, in for a moment at Brentford, played an incredible game there and then was out again. So that’s how it is.

“We want to be careful, we have to be careful. But we are in the middle of a super intense period of the season, we need everybody.

“So now let’s see how long we can use him and these kinds of things, that’s how it is with him and with others as well. Just good news.”

Klopp clearly concerned over Salah Egypt commitments

On whether Salah, who continues to be linked with a potential exit from the club this summer, could play for Egypt in the upcoming international break later this month, Klopp added: “No, no, that’s nothing to do really [with me]. That will be decided on a different department, so it’s not… I’m nothing to do with that.

‘”But I think let’s see how long he can play now. Like I said, only two days in team training.

“In a different situation, players are not in the squad in this moment [after so little training] but in our situation it makes sense. What can we give him? How much can we use him? We’ll see that.

“And then the two games with Egypt or whatever, it’s really not up to me or stuff like this. We are not really involved. That’s discussed in other departments, let me say it like that.”

Liverpool’s clash with City could end up being pivotal in the title race, with a win for the Reds taking them four points clear of Pep Guardiola’s men with 10 games to go.

