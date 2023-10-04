Jurgen Klopp DEMANDS Tottenham v Liverpool replay after VAR error as Premier League response is revealed

Jurgen Klopp claims the Premier League would be ‘doing the right thing’ by offering to replay Saturday evening’s controversial match at Tottenham after his Liverpool side were on the wrong end of a hugely-controversial VAR blunder.

With officials wrongly disallowing Luis Diaz’s strike following a miscommunication between the VAR officials and matchday officials, the fall-out from the row has been far and wide. Liverpool, who were down to 10 men and ultimatelyt finished the match with nine men, would have taken a 1-0 lead in the game had the Colombian’s strike been rightly given.

However, with the goal incorrectly called of and with PGMOL immediately holding their hands up to the blunder after the final whistle, as well as this week releasing the audio files of the conversations between the officials, has led to an almighty row over the use of VAR in the game.

Minutes after Liverpool’s disallowed strike, Tottenham went on to take the lead in the game themselves. And while Liverpool did force an equaliser before half-time, their nine men ultimately fell to a 2-1 defeat thanks to a very late added-on time own goal from Joel Matip.

In the days that have followed, Liverpool have admitted they are studying all options over the controversy.

In the immediate aftermath, Klopp put on a brave face over the issue and appeared to take it on the chin, albeit not wanting to put himself at risk of a fine for speaking out of turn.

That said, Gary Neville did sum it all up by calling the incident “unbelievable” as the ramifications of the decision began to sink in.

However, the Reds boss has now used his press conference to preview Thursday’s Europa League clash against Union Saint-Gilloise to ask the Premier League to “do the right thing”.

Klopp demands Tottenham v Liverpool replay

Giving his thoughts on the issue, Klopp insists that the releasing of the audio files around the incident has not changed his stance that a replay ought to be offered.

“The audio didn’t change it at all. It is an obvious mistake,” he said. “I think there should be solutions for that. I think the outcome should be a replay.

“The argument against that would be it opens the gates. It is unprecedented, it has not happened before.

“I’m used to wrong and difficult decisions, but something like this never happened and so that is why I think a replay is the right thing to do.”

Questioned whether Liverpool had asked – or would be asking – the Premier League for a replay formally, Klopp added: “At this stage we are still going through the information we have.”

Klopp, however, is adamant that it would have been much better to have corrected the mistake the moment it happened and he wants a protocol put in place to avoid similar problems recurring.

“If you have this situation first time, you try to understand, and try to find a solution, but that doesn’t solve the problem. How can we sort not just for the future, but this situation?” he added.

“If that would happen again, I would say replay. Or much, much better than a replay – sort it in that moment. Common sense.

“If a replay happens or not, it’s just my opinion.”

Despite Klopp’s plea, both the FA and the Premier League are highly unlikely to meet Klopp’s demands for the game to be replayed. The German, instead, will have to simply accept the loss as one of the bad luck things, but hope at the same time that lessons are learned from the issue and that protocols are put in place to ensure a repeat will never be seen again.

Or, more likely, in the event, a repeat does occur, that a rule is put in place that ensures the side on the wrong end of the incorrect decision do not suffer more than they fairly should.

