Jurgen Klopp: Departing Liverpool boss urges next club to strike massive €100m double deal and ruthlessly sell five players

Jurgen Klopp might still be in charge of Liverpool but incredible reports have claimed he is already making ‘demands’ ahead of joining Spanish titans Barcelona in the summer.

Klopp has decided he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, bringing a brilliant reign at Anfield to an end. The German has transformed not just the team but the club as a whole, helping them to win every major trophy since arriving on Merseyside in October 2015.

Klopp could go out with a bang, too. Liverpool sit top of the Premier League table and are in a great position to win their first league title since 2020, while they also remain in the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League.

The Reds will face Chelsea in the League Cup final on February 25 and are one of the favourites to lift the Europa League crown.

Several sources in Germany have stated that the talismanic 56-year-old wants to take at least a year out of the game to recharge, ahead of potentially becoming Germany boss in time for the 2026 World Cup.

But that has not stopped sensational reports in Spain suggesting he will replace Xavi at Barcelona, after the legendary former midfielder revealed he would leave the club in the summer.

According to the latest speculation from Catalonia, Klopp has already issued Barca with a ‘series of demands’ before he considers joining the reigning La Liga champions.

First of all, the Liverpool icon has told Barca that he wants them to engineer a clear-out of players he feels he cannot fully rely on.

Five Barcelona players ‘doomed’ under Jurgen Klopp – report

The ‘doomed’ quintet is Oriol Romeu, Marcos Alonso, Sergi Roberto, Joao Felix and, intriguingly, Raphinha – a player Klopp was previously hoping to bring in at Liverpool.

Selling those five players will hand Klopp and Barca the money they need to land the manager’s main transfer targets, should he move to Spain.

The first is 19-year-old Brazilian winger Savio. He has registered five goals and seven assists in 22 league games this season, helping Girona pull off a shock and go top of the table, ahead of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and – crucially – Barca.

The second player rumoured to be in Klopp’s sights is Nico Williams, another winger who has been in good form this campaign. His record stands at three goals and six assists in 19 La Liga appearances.

The Williams link in particular makes sense, as Klopp’s Liverpool have been named as one of the interested Prem sides, should the Spaniard opt to leave Athletic Club.

The report ambitiously claims that Barca will be able to sign both players for a combined €100million (£85m), which would be a surprise given the fact the Blaugrana would be raiding two of their Spanish rivals.

As Klopp has openly stated he is tired of managing at the top level and needs a break, it is hard to see him immediately moving to Barca when he leaves Liverpool. Although, Barca chiefs clearly see this as a fantastic opportunity to snare one of the best managers in the world, so they will push hard to try and get him to change his mind.

