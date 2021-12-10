Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that Steven Gerrard can say all he wants that there are no sentiments over his return to Anfield – until he steps out into the dugout on Saturday.

Gerrard takes his Aston Villa side to Anfield this weekend, the stadium where he triumphed as a player. Indeed, the lifelong Liverpool fan made 710 appearances for the Reds in his one-club career.

However, the 41-year-old has made his name as a successful manager since his retirement as a player. He won the Scottish Premiership with Rangers and subsequently snapped up interest from Villa.

He has had an instant impact there, winning three of his four matches following a run of five straight defeats under ex-boss Dean Smith.

Gerrard stressed in his pre-match press briefing that he will forget about his Liverpool connections in the search of three points for his new club. Gerrard added that he is looking to compete with the title-chasing Reds and a manager he admires.

Klopp, though, has experience of returning to former clubs as a manager. He warned Gerrard that he will not truly know how it feels until the moment arrives.

“[It’s a] wonderful story,” Klopp told his press conference of the former Liverpool Under-18s coach. “I can imagine a little bit how he’s feeling, I know he said already no sentiment, but he has probably no idea how it will feel when he steps into the stadium or out of the dugout.

“I had that in a similar way, I can’t really compare it but the first time I came back to Mainz [with Borussia Dortmund] or first time with Liverpool back to Dortmund. So it’s strange, you like or love pretty much all the people you meet.

Klopp sends message to Gerrard

“When you arrive in the stadium and it’s pretty much not often the case, when you go somewhere and it’s easy to be very competitive usually. But I could handle it, Stevie will handle it.

“He will come here and want to win the football game. Before and after we will shake hands. In between, we will go full throttle and he will go full throttle.

“I remember when we scored with Dortmund at Mainz, I forgot everything about my story at Mainz, I was celebrating like a crazy devil. He’s allowed to do that as well, I just hope he has no reason for it.”

Past associations aside, Liverpool need three points if they are to keep pace at the top of the Premier League.

Klopp warns Gerrard of Liverpool test

Klopp said of Villa’s run of form since Gerrard took charge: “None of these four games were against us, so that’s what we want to bring in.

“Stevie might say there are no sentiments, but from our point of view there are sentiments. We love Stevie, but that doesn’t mean anything around this game.

“We are all professionals as well and we will go with all we have. Stevie can get the best reception in the world, but in the 95 minutes, we need everybody behind us.”

Klopp said that Diogo Jota “felt something” after last weekend’s Premier League win over Wolves and has not trained all week, but he could return to face Villa.

Divock Origi is also in contention after enjoying an extra day of recovery following his winner against AC Milan on Tuesday.