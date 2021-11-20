Jurgen Klopp hailed the blend Liverpool found between maturity and excitement after nullifying Arsenal in a win that he feels should not be taken for granted.

Liverpool claimed a convincing 4-0 win over Arsenal at Anfield. The front three of Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah all scored before substitute Takumi Minamino also got in on the act.

Four points behind league leaders Chelsea as a result, Liverpool looked like a side getting into their rhythm.

Klopp was pleased with the way they showed maturity when defending and excitement when attacking in an all-round “exceptional” performance.

He told Sky Sports: “All the games are opportunities for us. It was an exceptional performance. We grew into the game, we got better and better.

“We controlled the game in a good way and played exciting stuff in the right moments. It was a mixture of a mature and exciting performance. In games like this it’s important you keep your opponent as far away from your goal as possible and be decisive in the other areas.

“This league is incredibly intense. Now the most intense part of the season is ahead of us. December and January will be insane. We have players coming back, but the boys who played today did really well and did exactly what they had to do.

“We know what Arsenal can do but they couldn’t do it today. That is the biggest compliment I can pay to my team.

“It feels great because it was really good. We should never take something like this for granted. You have to fight through different phases in a game and in a season. It’s another point from when we go on.”

Klopp was involved in the intensity of the action himself. He and Mikel Arteta both were booked by the referee after a clash following a challenge involving Mane.

The Liverpool boss admitted the referee dealt with the situation correctly after explaining why things got heated.

He said: “It was about the situation that it was no foul from Sadio but the Arsenal bench went up like it was a red card. I asked what they want in that situation.

“We had to take Sadio off against Atletico [Madrid in the Champions League] because they wanted him to get a yellow card.

“The referee did really well in that situation. I deserved a yellow card. It wasn’t not OK and that is what I said. It just happened in the moment.

“We grew into the game. It was not always a super game, it was just a controlled game. We had to find way to break them down. They were full of confidence.

“We found a way back in the game and it was a super performance all over.”

Klopp praises Alexander-Arnold

One of Liverpool’s key performers on the night was Trent Alexander-Arnold, who assisted the first and final goals.

The right-back has been in fine form recently and impressed once again with his delivery.

Klopp said: “He’s a good player. The second one – the counter press was insane. Trent is there and for him it’s a no-brainer, he just needs a target player.

“The goals were all great and all important. Good for our supporters to have something to enjoy obviously.”

