Fabio Capello has claimed that the recent defending from Liverpool is worrying ahead of their Champions League clash with Inter.

The Reds have suffered major problems in their defensive line in recent times but are now back to full strength. Last season, manager Jurgen Klopp lost his three senior centre-halves to long-term injuries.

While Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez all returned to fitness, Klopp wasted no time bolstering his ranks further last summer with £36million signing Ibrahima Konate.

Liverpool’s defensive stats have subsequently improved this season. After 24 Premier League games, they have conceded 19 goals – 13 fewer than at the same stage last term.

Klopp’s team have also kept clean sheets in their previous two league wins against Burnley and Leicester, helped by having a fully-fit squad for the first time in a long time.

Nevertheless, they relied greatly on goalkeeper Alisson Becker to keep Burnley out and he also starred in a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Klopp likes to use a risk-and-reward high line and, ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Inter, Capello has insisted that the Reds look shaky at the back.

“The current Liverpool is not the same side it was a few months ago,” Capello told Sky Sport Italia.

“Klopp said it was his strongest team? Well, he would say that, what do you expect him to say?

“The Liverpool goalkeeper has recently been Man of the Match in every game. That says a great deal about how they are defending.”

Liverpool head to Milan with an impressive Champions League record, following six wins from six group stage games.

But Klopp insisted in his pre-match press conference that his side will need to defend well against the Serie A champions.

Liverpool will want to get a solid result at Inter and get a defining fixture list before the international break off to a good start.

The Reds can move closer to Premier League leaders Manchester City if they then beat Norwich and Leeds United – the latter a game in hand.

Next Sunday, Liverpool contest the Carabao Cup final with Chelsea for the first piece of silverware of the season.

They are also looking to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for the first time under Klopp’s tenure.

Speaking before the Inter match, Klopp added that he is looking towards Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah to deliver for his side in the Champions League again.