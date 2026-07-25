Iconic former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is expected to give Florian Wirtz a crucial role in his new Germany line-up following confirmation of his appointment as the new Die Mannschaft boss and after two former Reds coaches reunited with him in the role.

Klopp is back in mainstream football after signing a four-year deal to become Germany coach – a position he always admitted, even throughout his peak years at Anfield, would one day tempt him.

Now confirmed as the Germany manager in succession to Julian Nagelsmann, who quit in the wake of their dismal World Cup showing, Klopp will hope to bring the good times back to his country.

However, in typical Klopp fashion, he did vow to walk away if he failed to prove a success in the job.

“The day you don’t want me anymore, I’m gone – without any severance pay,” he said during his unveiling.

“If you say tomorrow that he’s rubbish, I’m gone.

“If you behave badly and don’t leave my family in peace, I’m gone.

“Criticise me if something doesn’t work. I’m happy to work on it. It’s all about the job.

“Jürgen Klopp doesn’t have a career after the national team. Ideally, this is the highlight of my career.”

Getting a misfiring nation back on track will be no easy task; the country has been on the decline for years and the same quality of players is just not coming through.

But one man who looks like he could take a central role is Wirtz – Liverpool’s second costliest ever signing – and a man branded an “enigma” by the BBC’s chief football writer Phil McNulty last month.

Wirtz, who improved over the second half of the season, managed a combined 15 G/A (eight scored, seven assists) across 49 appearances during his first year at Anfield.

And while those numbers weren’t too bad, there was a sense of underachievement from the Reds’ £116m signing from Bayer Leverkusen.

One man who really believes in his ability is Klopp, and the new German coach has already made it clear how he plans to use the playmaker and make him a central figure in his set-up.

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Klopp sees huge potential in Florian Wirtz

Speaking for German TV during the country’s disappointing displays in North America, Klopp, speaking in simple terms, urged his teammates to ‘just give Wirtz the ball more’ if they want to get the best out of him.

“The important thing is that we involve him in the game. There were moments against Curacao when I thought, ‘just give him the ball’,” Klopp said on Magenta TV during Germany’s round of 32 match against Ivory Coast.

“If you really want Flo Wirtz to get into a rhythm, if you want the place to really be buzzing, then give him the ball, because that’s when he feels completely at home. It’s important to involve him because that’s when Flo can feel confident and comfortable on the pitch.”

“He shouldn’t drop back and get the ball from his own penalty area, and we expect him to start making plays. We have to find moments where we can use this position, because with his positioning he creates a lot of space for the players next to him, for the full-backs and for everyone who can make runs into those spaces.”

Speaking on the Diary of a CEO podcast last year, Klopp also thinks Wirtz is destined for greatness.

“You all will eat your words if you use the wrong words with Florian Wirtz,” he said. “He’s an incredible talent and player.”

Speaking to German broadcaster RTL, Klopp also said of Wirtz: “He’s a once-in-a-century talent.

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“And at some point he’ll show that in every game again, as he did at Leverkusen. (He has) a stable environment at Liverpool, and the club is great in moments like these. If anyone’s worried – you don’t have to! You can stop.”

Liverpool fans will be in dreamland at those comments and will hope one of the best man-managers in the business can help get a strong tune out of the player.

At the same time as Klopp’s appointment was confirmed, it was also announced that two former Liverpool coaches would be on his staff, with Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz both appointed as Klopp’s assistants.

“Few things can bring us Germans together like the national team,” Klopp added. That is exactly what makes this role so special for me.

“I’m grateful for everything I’ve been able to experience and learn during the past year and a half at Red Bull, and for everyone’s willingness to find a solution that made this possible.

“I’m now looking forward to taking on this special role in German football. We will approach it together with humility and patience as we look to build a team that fights for one another, enjoys its football and that people across our country can get fully behind.”

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