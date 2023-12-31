Jurgen Klopp future: Liverpool in dreamland as Germany chief publicly admits defeat in manager pursuit

There has been a major update on the future of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, with the vice president of the German football federation (DFB) seemingly announcing the manager is no longer a viable target.

Klopp has done an incredible job at Liverpool since moving to Anfield in October 2015. Under his guidance, the Reds have won every major trophy possible, including the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

Klopp has managed to help Liverpool challenge the imperious Manchester City, despite not having the funds needed to create such a fearsome squad as Pep Guardiola’s.

After falling down to fifth in the Premier League last term and failing to add any major silverware to their trophy cabinet, Klopp appears to have come up with a Liverpool 2.0 team capable of challenging for the big trophies once again.

Ahead of the Anfield clash against Newcastle United on New Year’s Day, Liverpool sit top of the table. They are also one of the favourites to win the Europa League after qualifying from Group E in first place, with a spot in the League Cup final also in their sights after reaching the semi-finals of the competition.

Despite Liverpool giving Klopp the money he needs to help make the club serious challengers again, plus the fact he has extended his contract until June 2026, the Merseyside giants have always been at slight risk of losing their manager to the German national team.

The DFB are long-term admirers of the 56-year-old and view him as the perfect manager to help them win their first international trophy since the 2017 Confederations Cup and 2014 World Cup.

Klopp was once again tipped to manage his country when they parted ways with Hansi Flick in September. But Julian Nagelsmann ultimately ended up taking on the role.

Jurgen Klopp set to stay at Liverpool

Should Nagelsmann end up leaving his current job, then it is widely expected that the DFB will make contact with Klopp. However, in a huge boost for everyone involved with Liverpool, it seems the serial winner is out of Germany’s reach due to his salary demands.

In a recent interview with German source Focus Online, DFB vice president Ralph-Uwe Schaffert was quizzed about potentially landing Klopp. He replied: “The DFB can’t pay Jurgen Klopp at all, he earns a fixed €24m a year plus €26m guaranteed advertising income – so €50m.

“It’s all gone through the roof so much that it’s almost impossible to reduce it. It has to be less. With Nagelsmann it has already become less.”

