Jurgen Klopp interest in Barcelona starlet put on ice as Liverpool target set for contract talks

Jurgen Klopp will have to put his interest in Barcelona starlet Gavi on ice as the Liverpool target is set for contract talks, according to a report.

Reds boss Klopp has supposedly taken a liking to the 17-year-old midfielder this season. He has become a regular starter for the La Liga giants. And he broken through to pick up his first four caps for Spain.

Such a rapid progression is obviously going to attract attention from Europe’s top dogs. And his current contract is also eye-catching.

Not only does it include a €50m (£42m) release clause, but it is also only pays Gavi £1,600 per week, it has been claimed.

The deal is now outdated. However, with Barca not meeting his demands, Klopp was reportedly prepared to offer him ’50 times more’ in weekly wages.

However, SPORT now claim another round of discussions are imminent.

They have dealt with the quartet of Samuel Umtiti, Philippe Coutinho, Yusuf Demir and Alex Collado and now Gavi is next in line.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

The meeting is expected to take place in the coming days. Barca appear to be desperate to not lose him.

Xavi has been impressed, just like Klopp, with his performances since he took over as manager at the tail end of 2021.

Klopp wants Gavi for massive weekly wage Klopp ready to give Barcelona youngster Gavi massive wage to move to Liverpool

Although they are having to juggle their financial concerns, the Catalan club are keen to keep ahold of their bright young sparks.

They would rather let their slightly older stars, like Manchester City target Frenkie de Jong, leave the Nou Camp.

Pep Guardiola has also been an admirer of Gavi. With Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Ferran Torres all recently leaving for Barca, City have built a good working relationship with them.

How a frantic fixture list has derailed Chelsea’s Premier League title hopes

Further Liverpool interest in La Liga

Meanwhile, Liverpool are attempting to muscle in on a deal for long-time Chelsea target Jules Kounde. But both clubs could see their chances torpedoed by Newcastle, per reports.

Chelsea have long been linked with a move for Sevilla centre-half Kounde. The Blues sought to sign the Frenchman in the summer. Sevilla’s strong bargaining position meant they were well placed to hold out for his release clause, though.

The Blues refused to activate the clause, ensuring Kounde would remain in Sevilla for at least another six months.

However, Chelsea continue to be strongly linked with the 23-year-old amid ongoing uncertainty around their centre-back corps. Thiago Silva has penned a one-year extension. But Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen are all on course to leave as free agents next summer.

A deal for Kounde could therefore be revisited when the season concludes. However, according to Spanish outlet Marca, Chelsea’s inability to procure a deal last year will now see them rivalled by Liverpool…

READ MORE: Liverpool and Chelsea at Newcastle’s mercy as trio’s transfer plans converge