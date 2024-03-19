Liverpool: Journalist from shocking Jurgen Klopp interview reveals what happened next and dispels big myth

The reporter who was involved in a post-match argument with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Sunday has provided his side of the story.

Following Manchester United’s last-gasp win over Liverpool at Old Trafford, which ended Klopp’s hopes of a quadruple before he leaves the Reds this summer, the manager conducted a series of interviews. One was held with Danish journalist Niels Christian Frederiksen, though it did not end well.

Frederiksen asked why Liverpool had found it tough to play with intensity in extra time, despite them being able to pull off late victories on several occasions this campaign.

Klopp responded by labelling the question ‘dumb’ and saying he was ‘disappointed’ it had been asked.

Klopp then ended the interview early and said: “You are clearly not in a great shape. What is wrong with you?”

Frederiksen tried to reply but the German pushed his microphone down.

In an interview with Danish source Tipsbladet, Frederiksen has now revealed what happened after the camera stopped filming Klopp.

“It continued after what was seen on TV. He continued down the hallway, where he yelled and screamed at me. I also followed him because I thought it was something strange,” he said.

Jurgen Klopp ‘snapped’ after Liverpool loss

“I interpret it mostly as an expression of his terrible frustration that they lost to Manchester United in the manner it happened, where they were ahead twice and should have sealed the deal.

“Then he got a question about why they didn’t have intensity in the game, and then he snapped.

“That’s fair enough. I have absolutely no problem with that. There will be absolutely no problems in the future. I can’t imagine that at all.

“When I interview him again, we’ll still be good friends – professionally speaking. I don’t think he holds a grudge, and I certainly don’t.”

There have been claims that Klopp was insulting Frederiksen’s weight when making the ‘not in a great shape’ comment. However, those rumours have been shut down by the reporter on social media.

“No, no, no, that’s not what he meant at all,” he added. “First of all, I’m not overweight, and if I was, he would never, ever say that. Klopp is not like that.

“It wasn’t meant like that at all. He’s not at all mean. He meant that I was unable and unfit to ask questions. There was nothing else.”

