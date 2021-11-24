Jurgen Klopp is pushing Liverpool to go all out for a €120m midfield lynchpin and conquer Manchester United, as per a report.

The two giants of English football often cross paths on transfer targets. And they’re both in the hunt for a new man to occupy the middle of the park. Liverpool‘s midfield is ageing, while United’s is desperately lacking.

With a need to address the situation quite apparent at both Anfield and Old Trafford, they’ve declared war on England midfielder Jude Bellingham.

At just 18 years old, Bellingham is playing wildly beyond his years for Borussia Dortmund and his national team.

He holds potential like no other youngster in world football today, hence the significant interest in his signature.

However, his German owners are besotted with him. And because they don’t want to lose him next summer, they’ve slapped a staggering €120m price tag on him.

That’s not putting Klopp off, though. According to Todofichajes, the Reds manager considers it ‘essential’ to breed new life into his midfield.

He wants the team to revolve around the Birmingham City youth product. And that means Bellingham is their clear transfer priority.

The report claims Liverpool are insistent that they will match the necessary price to get Klopp the man he so badly wants.

As well as United, interest is said to also come from Newcastle. At present, they are the only interested parties.

That’s a stark contrast to the transfer battle for Bellingham’s Dortmund team-mate, Erling Haaland. He’s the focus of several top European clubs.

That is in part why the Bundesliga side don’t want to lose the English sensation. Both top stars going in one window would be a tough pill to swallow.

Reds put Devils on alert

Rio Ferdinand will be hoping United heed the warning he gave about Bellingham in a recent interview.

Asked which midfield role he fits best, Ferdinand told Vibe with Five: “Any. He is that good. In the England youth teams, there were times he was playing as a holding midfielder, the no8, box-to-box, and times he can go on and join the attack even more.

“He has the capability and capacity to play all of the roles, he is that good. I think for him I see him as someone who can do it all.

“There aren’t that many midfielders now who can attack and defend and affect the game at both ends of the pitch.

“When you are one of the super clubs, you think if we have got the financial muscle to get him, he is one you don’t want to miss out on.”

