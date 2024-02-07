Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss to receive tempting offer that can spark spectacular U-turn

Jurgen Klopp is primed to receive a tantalising offer that could spark a shocking U-turn

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is primed to receive a tantalising offer that could result in the German ripping up his recent pledge, according to a report.

Klopp, 56, initially made the difficult decision to walk away from Liverpool at season’s end back in November. The development was kept under wraps until late-January, at which point Klopp personally announced the news via the club’s media.

The German insisted he’ll never manage another club in England other than Liverpool out of loyalty to the Reds. He also assured fans there was no underlying reason behind his departure other than declining energy levels.

Liverpool’s search for a replacement manager is already underway and according to a new report, has been ongoing for over two months.

Indeed, Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso is the overwhelming favourite to succeed Klopp and according to Foot Mecrato, Liverpool made contact with the Spaniard immediately after learning Klopp would leave back in November.

But while discovering who Klopp’s successor will be is priority number one for Liverpool fans, they’ll also be anxious to learn what the future holds for their departing legend.

On that front, BILD suggested Klopp could return home to manage the German national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Links to Barcelona have also swelled since Xavi announced he’ll leave the Spanish side at the end of the current campaign.

Appointing Klopp in the summer would require the German to row back on his declaration he’ll take a sabbatical.

“Whatever will happen in the future I don’t know now but no club, no country for the next year,” insisted Klopp in a press conference following his announcement.

But according to a fresh report from Spanish outlet AS, Barcelona intend to make an offer Klopp can’t refuse.

Klopp to receive Barcelona offer within weeks

They state that either re-hiring Pep Guardiola or luring Klopp to Catalonia are the ‘dream’ scenarios for Barcelona president Joan Laporta. Guardiola is not on the open market, though Klopp technically will be.

Managing Barcelona is a dream job for many coaches within the game. They’re also one of very few elite-level clubs who are actually viable options for Klopp.

Indeed, his pledge to ignore all other English clubs other than Liverpool rules out Premier League sides. His past connections with Borussia Dortmund mean joining bitter rivals Bayern Munich is unthinkable.

Real Madrid and Barcelona thus look the only two club sides worthy of Klopp’s time. However, Carlo Ancelotti recently penned a contract extension that binds his future to Real until 2026. Barca, meanwhile have an impending vacancy.

Laporta and Deco at odds on next Barcelona manager

AS acknowledge Barca’s task of convincing Klopp to perform a stunning U-turn on his time off claims will be incredibly difficult to pull off. Indeed, they state Klopp’s entourage have made it crystal clear his sabbatical stance is ‘totally immoveable.’

Nonetheless, Barcelona certainly intend to ask the question and will ‘make an approach in the coming weeks.’

In the event Barca’s approach is stonewalled by Klopp, Laporta will still insist on hiring an experienced manager who oozes character and charisma.

Former Germany and Bayern boss, Hansi Flick, is Laporta’s back-up plan if Klopp and Guardiola are unattainable. However, sporting director Deco has different ideas.

It’s claimed Deco believes Barcelona should appoint a younger manager with more of a point to prove and his ideal candidate is FC Porto’s Sergio Conceicao.

In all likelihood, a battle of wills between Deco and Laporta is on the cards given their impending Klopp approach would appear destined to fail.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool get green light to sign 33-goal star for Klopp’s goodbye gift as club director admits he ‘expects sale’