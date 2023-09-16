Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool exit talk garners emphatic response as Germany links are answered with exciting message

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is being linked once again with the Germany job

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists he is as excited about his future at the club as he was in the first year he arrived in a message will put to bed once and for all any lingering doubts that he could quit Anfield for the Germany job.

Klopp has been at the Anfield helm for what is approaching eight years now, having been appointed in October 2015 in succession to Brendan Rodgers. Regarded as one of Liverpool’s greatest-ever managers, he has led the club to four European finals, winning the 2019 Champions League and then steering the Reds to Premier League glory a year later.

In his time at the helm, he has rarely been linked with jobs elsewhere with Real Madrid among those in the past, who have been fleetingly mentioned.

However, to Klopp’s own admission, one job that he describes as one day being an “honour” to accept is the post of Germany’s head coach.

Indeed, he was briefly linked with the role when Joachim Low exited the post back in 2021. At the time, that job went to Hansi Flick, who has since been sacked, leading to fresh speculation that Klopp could be offered the role – and potentially even in a duel capacity.

To that end, a report claimed Klopp’s exit plan at Liverpool is already in place with an exciting offer from Die Mannschaft in the works.

However, Klopp, who is contracted to Anfield until summer 2026, has now moved to emphatically end talk of an early Anfield departure.

He insists he remains completely committed to Liverpool and, having rebuilt his midfield this summer, is more excited than ever to see what this season, and beyond, will bring.

Klopp sends Liverpool message as quit reports are addressed

With new signing Ryan Gravenberch hoping to feature during Saturday’s clash at Wolves, Klopp feels like a kid at Christmas again as he looks to maintain Liverpool’s fine start to the season and get the club back on the trophy trail.

‌”I know I say it, but I also really feel it – it is year one… Not year eight, because in October I’m here eight years,” he said, in response to speculation linking him with the Germany job.

“This is year one of the new team and that’s exactly how we approach everything. I don’t want to manage the success from the past and not get there again. No, we have to (get there again).

“All big teams have to [rebuild] from time to time and we’ve had to do it now with the same old manager but my energy levels are not a problem at all.

“I loved the pre-season, I loved the start of the season – when I stand in the dressing room and look at the team I really, really love this team – and we have to keep going, that much is clear. That will never change. It is good and exciting. It’s exciting times that we really create a way to play football which is different to what we had before.”

The fact that Klopp still retains his desire and hunger to succeed at Liverpool will be music to FSG and their supporters’ ears.

Having once led Borussia Dortmund to become the youngest-ever title-winning squad in the Bundesliga, he now has that fire in his belly to repeat the feat at Liverpool.

Klopp retains strong desire for Liverpool success

And while not quite as young, the hunger and desire he feels to guide his new-look Liverpool side tells you all you need to know about Klopp’s short and medium term future.

“The quality and potential this group of players has is massive, and I love working with them because they are open (to ideas),” Klopp added.

‌”It’s nice for a manager, that you know they didn’t hear it already 500 times before, some messages are new. So it’s really exciting. I know that I am getting older but when you see the 16-year-old boys in training you think ‘OK, in two years they are 18 so there is a good chance I have them, without rushing them into the first team’.

“I had that with Mario Gotze years and years ago (at Dortmund) when you watched a game and you ask ‘who is that?’ Mario Gotze was 16 years old and I had no clue. ‘When can we bring him?!’

‌”The club has really good young players here and we have a situation where we don’t need to put them in when it’s too early for them. I have and obviously Vitor Matos and Pep Lijnders are the biggest advocates of all these boys. So they know absolutely everything about them and I see them from time to time and I can say it’s good.”

Klopp’s comments should emphatically end claims that Liverpool had already earmarked three possible successors to him at Anfield were the worst to happen.

