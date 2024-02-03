Jurgen Klopp Liverpool exit theory debunked as former star reveals real reason for shock departure

There is much more than meets the eye behind the decision made by Jurgen Klopp to leave Liverpool at the end of the season after a former Reds star revealed the truth behind his exit – and pointed the finger firmly at FSG.

The German coach stunned the footballing world late last month by announcing his decision to quit Anfield at the end of the current campaign, bringing the curtain down on nine hugely-successful years at Liverpool. Having led Liverpool to six major trophies, including both the Premier League – their first English title in 30 years – as well as the Champions League, Klopp will go down in the history books and remembered with huge affection.

In announcing his exit, speculation has quickly begun to swirl over whom the Reds appoint as his successor. And, according to the latest reports, owners FSG have shortened their wanted list to two names, with former star Xabi Alonso right at the very top.

Efforts to prise the Spaniard away from his current club, Bayer Leverkusen, will be placed on hold until the summer with FSG determined not to derail both Bayer’s bid for Bundesliga glory and Liverpool’s quest to end the Klopp era on a high. The Reds are very much alive in four competitions and could end his time in charge with their greatest season yet…

In the meantime, theories behind Klopp’s exit have started to swirl.

The German himself insists he simply wants to enjoy a “normal life” again – and being the owner of a luxury villa in Majorca, Klopp can certainly escape the limelight and recharge the batteries in an idyllic setting.

Former Liverpool star blames FSG for Klopp exit

Where Klopp ends up managing next will also be of huge interest, once Klopp decides to return to the game.

But in the meantime, former Reds star, Jose Enrique, believed there is much more than meets the eye behind his decision to quit Anfield – and he feels FSG may be the real reason behind his decision to quit.

“I think there are many reasons why he’s leaving, but they are reasons that we will probably never find out,” Enrique told Grosvenor Sport.

“Even if he doesn’t agree with me, I still think and believe the owners have a lot to do with it – you can’t renew your contract and suddenly leave the club, it doesn’t make any sense. There has to be more to it.

“It has to be something with the owners, he must be tired of having to pull off miracles all the time. He always has to do so much more than Manchester City and even Arsenal now to get what he wants in the transfer window. I don’t think he’s just tired generally, why would you renew your contract a few months ago if you’re tired? It doesn’t make sense.”

Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League and still alive in three cup competitions, having already won through to the Carabao Cup final.

Like many other Premier League sides, the Reds decided not to spend any money this month.

But Enrique can’t let go of that theory, and added: “The fact that this has happened in the middle of the transfer window too is worth discussing. Klopp had probably had another window of talking about players that he needs to compete, because at the moment they’re fighting in every competition, and once again the club haven’t brought anyone in.

“They lost Joel Matip to injury, but instead of signing another defender, they’ve had to play Jarell Quansah.

“I think there’s more to it and that’s just my opinion – obviously he says something different and he knows his own reasons, but for him to leave now is strange. I think he’ll end up managing the German national team in the future.”

Klopp quickly debunks exit claims

That contract renewal that Enrique refers to was actually renewed in April 2022, and keeps Klopp on Merseyside until 2026.

However, in initially explaining why he’s decided to move on, Klopp declared that he feels tired and is now in need of a rest.

Suggestions that FSG may have been to blame for Klopp’s exit have already been rubbished by the German, however.

Klopp said bluntly: “I can tell you, Jose, it’s not. Nothing to do with it. It would be so easy in this job to just blame the owners and say ‘Yeah, we would have won more trophies if FSG would have spent more’.”

Klopp currently has a 60.9% win percentage ratio for Liverpool, having won 285 of his 468 games in charge.

Enrique, meanwhile, who made 27 appearances for the Reds between 2011 and 2016 was allowed to leave Anfield by Klopp – not that that is the reason for any bitterness – with the Spaniard remaining a close supporter of the club since his departure.

