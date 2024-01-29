Liverpool are set to lose more than just Jurgen Klopp this summer with former Reds star Jason McAteer now claiming two of the club’s biggest players are also set to follow their manager’s lead and quit Anfield.

News that Klopp will quit Anfield at the end of the season is still reverberating around the club, with Liverpool supporters serenading the German with a number of touching chants during Sunday’s 5-2 home win over Norwich in the FA Cup fourth round. That earned the Reds a clash against either Watford or Southampton at Anfield for a place in the quarter-finals – and keeps alive their dream of winning four trophies to mark the end of Klopp’s time at Anfield.

In the days that have followed Klopp’s exit, speculation has risen over who will replace the German in the Anfield dug-out.

The number one choice appears to be former Reds star Xabi Alonso, who has worked wonders with Bayer Leverkusen. Those rumours have gathered pace in the last 24 hours with FSG told three reasons why Alonso would be the perfect candidate to take charge at Anfield.

However, there are other candidates in the frame at this time, with the likes of Robert De Zerbi, Ruben Amorim and Julian Nagelsmann among those being linked.

Another hot topic of debate is which job Klopp will take next and speculation in Spain continues to suggest that the departing Reds boss is the top target to take over at Barcelona. Those rumours have also gathered pace in light of the news that Xavi also intends to leave in the summer and with Barca drawing up a five-strong list of candidates to replace him.

Two Liverpool stars tipped to follow Klopp out at Liverpool

In the meantime, Liverpool look unlikely to make any sort of public decision over who replaces Klopp next summer so as not to derail the club from their task in hand.

And ensuring stability – as much as possible anyway – will be FSG’s priority in the closing months of the season, with their American owners well aware that speculation over Klopp’s successor may well have a negative impact on their quest to win four trophies.

However, despite FSG wanting a period of calm, a report on Saturday suggested Mo Salah was likely to be the first big-name casualty of Klopp’s exit decision, while another four top stars were also tipped to question their own futures on Merseyside.

Now former midfielder McAteer, speaking to beIN Sport, has revealed why he thinks there is a very strong chance that both Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold could also walk away.

Both players are currently on deals that expire in 2025 and McAteer reckons the departure of Klopp will make them think twice before penning any sort of contract extension.

“Van Dijk signed for [Liverpool] and put it down to Klopp,” McAteer said. “But the other thing is players staying at the club. We know Mo Salah’s on the brink of possibly leaving at the end of the season and we don’t know how that’s going to pan out.

“But Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, their contracts are up in 18 months. I said yesterday if Klopp is there, they sign new deals and they continue the journey and fairy tale.

“Under a new manager, results might go the other way. We might have two managers when the contract negotiations start, the team might be in decline. And they will leave.”

Double player exit would hit Liverpool hard

The exits of the two players would hit Liverpool enormously hard.

Van Dijk has been back to his imperoius best this season after a somewhat-difficult 2022/23 campaign, and has been a major factor in the club’s rise to the top of the Premier League table this season.

The Reds have been beaten just once in the Premier League and also have only conceded 18 goals in their 21 matches played so far – giving them the best defensive record in professional English football this season.

However, finding a successor for a long-term successor to Van Dijk was always going to be on Liverpool’s agenda this summer, given the player turns 33 this summer and there are questions over just how many years he will have left at the top.

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, has arguably been Klopp’s best discovery while at the Anfield helm, with the homegrown star playing a major role in Liverpool’s success under the German.

Initially starring as right-back, Alexander-Arnold has morphed into something of a hybrid midfield role over the last 12 months, also making the step-up to the England squad in midfield role too.

However, while talks are reported to soon begin at tying him down, speculation over a potential move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid has never been far away.

Those rumours would instantly gather plenty more traction were Klopp to be tempted to take on the top job at the Nou Camp.

