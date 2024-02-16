Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool icon to reject German national team in astonishing U-turn, with two clubs preferred

Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool at the end of the season

Departing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is ready to reject a future move to the German national team due to one major concern, with a report claiming he would rather manage one of two clubs when returning from a year-long break.

Klopp has decided to leave Liverpool at the end of the season as he is running out of energy to continue managing at the highest level. The 56-year-old will go on a similar sabbatical to long-term rival Pep Guardiola, who took 12 months out in between managing Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Klopp feels he needs to recharge his batteries and also spend some time with his family before potentially returning to the touchline.

As the serial winner is arguably the biggest name in German football, he has long been linked with managing their national team. However, their two timelines have never quite aligned.

It has been widely suggested that Klopp will return from his break and manage Germany in the build up to the 2026 World Cup, as the country looks to win the tournament for the first time since 2014.

But according to Football Insider, Klopp is seriously concerned about the Germany squad’s ability to win major tournaments.

DON’T MISS – Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool braced as PSG focus hunt for Mbappe successor towards Anfield; De Jong chase down to three clubs

As such, he is prepared to hand the German FA a major snub by returning to club football, potentially in summer 2025.

The report adds that Barcelona and Real Madrid are the two clubs Klopp will consider joining next in his career.

Jurgen Klopp to try out La Liga challenge

Having only managed in Germany and England before, moving to Spain would represent a big new challenge for the Champions League and Premier League winner.

Barca have made contact with Klopp’s camp as they try to convince him to become their manager this summer, with Xavi set to depart at the end of the campaign. But Klopp has his heart set on a break and has therefore rejected their advances.

Due to Klopp’s tactical philosophy, it is more likely he will join Madrid than Barca, though the Catalan giants cannot be ruled out.

On Thursday, former Arsenal and Barca striker Thierry Henry discussed why Klopp has decided to end his glorious Anfield spell.

“Pep was at Barcelona, took a sabbatical year. Klopp is at Liverpool, is stopping. Xavi is at Barcelona, he is also stopping. Three great clubs,” Henry said.

“That’s a dream job normally and they are stopping. That tells you a story. The pressure, everybody has a voice, social media and whatnot.

“It is tough to be a manager and no one cares about you. You’re going to have to take care of yourself at one point.

“I understand that it’s very nice for fans and everybody involved, journalists, but do not think only about yourself and thinking that the Premier League will miss Klopp, that Liverpool will miss Klopp.

“We know that, we know that is true. But he was missing his family, he was missing his own time, he was missing his sanity. So good for him. When I got the news, I was like: ‘Good for you.’”

In terms of Liverpool finding a top-class replacement for Klopp, the Reds are right at the front of the queue to land shining Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso. Although, he has also been linked with Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

READ MORE: Xabi Alonso chooses between Liverpool and Bayern Munich, with incoming offer expected to succeed