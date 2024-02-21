Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager’s agent responds to Bayern Munich links; Solskjaer sets condition for taking job

Klopp and Solskjaer have different stances on the Bayern Munich job

Jurgen Klopp has been linked with the Bayern Munich job after they announced their intention to part ways with Thomas Tuchel in the summer, prompting a response from the Liverpool manager’s agent.

Liverpool also already know they will be making a change in the dugout at the end of the season after Klopp announced his intention to step down. More recently, Bayern have confirmed they will split with Tuchel at the end of the season.

There has subsequently been speculation that Klopp could return to his native Germany and take Tuchel’s place, despite his original claim he would be taking a year out after his Liverpool spell ends.

However, Klopp’s agent, Marc Kosicke, has confirmed to Sky Sports Germany that the plan remains intact.

“Jurgen Klopp will not coach any club or national team for a year after this current season. That remains unchanged,” Kosicke confirmed.

Therefore, Bayern will probably have to look elsewhere for their next manager, as will Barcelona, whose Xavi will be resigning in the summer, prompting links between them and Klopp too.

One surprise candidate to have been mentioned for the Bayern job other than Klopp is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the former Manchester United manager.

Solskjaer still hasn’t managed since leaving Man Utd in November 2021, but is reportedly under consideration in case Bayern need an interim manager.

Solskjaer on standby for Bayern job

As things stand, Tuchel will be seeing out the season with Bayern, but they could get rid of him ahead of schedule if they fail to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals, for example.

In that case, Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has revealed that Solskjaer would be ready to accept an interim role with Bayern.

However, it would only be that; Solskjaer himself has made it clear he would only sign a contract until the end of the season.

Therefore, he is not exactly an alternative to Klopp in Bayern’s thinking, since the Liverpool manager would have only been a target for after any potential interim Solskjaer spell.

It was originally in a caretaker role that Solskjaer began managing Man Utd, but his impressive work under that guise ultimately earned him the permanent job.

History repeating itself with Bayern seems unlikely, regardless of any results he would achieve, but for now it is all hypothetical while Tuchel fulfils his remaining duties.

Despite Klopp not considering the Bayern vacancy, their managerial search could still have a Liverpool connection.

Bayern and Liverpool are two of the former clubs of Xabi Alonso, who has inspired Bayer Leverkusen into pole position to beat Bayern to the Bundesliga title this season.

Alonso has become a target for both Liverpool and Bayern, so their searches for successors to Klopp and Tuchel respectively will likely have repercussions on one another.

And if Alonso has to choose between the two – unless he stays with Bayer Leverkusen, as his current employers are confident of – then reports have suggested Liverpool would be his preference.

