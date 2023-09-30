Jurgen Klopp ‘loves’ the ‘new energy’ at Liverpool as he hints at major new deal; reveals what Dynasty Equity investment means

Jurgen Klopp has indicated he has never been happier at Liverpool and is revelling in what appears to be the start of a bright new era at Anfield, having also discussed the impact of new investors at the club in Dynasty Equity.

The Merseysiders spent £145.2m over the summer rebuilding their midfield with four new arrivals coming in at Anfield. And with six names departing from the engine room, it was very much a season of change at Anfield. However, with Dominik Szoboszlai hitting the ground running, having already scored two spectacular goals, and other new boys Waturu Endo, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister also looking the part, hopes are growing that Liverpool can enjoy a return to greatness this season.

Indeed, only once have the Reds finished outside the top four during a full Klopp campaign in charge; that being the season most recently completed when Liverpool, despite a late season rally, could ultimately only finish fifth.

That led to a number of significant transfer calls at Anfield, with the exits of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho perhaps the biggest surprise of all. But in their quartet of new arrivals all hitting the ground running, Liverpool are unbeaten this season and currently on an seven-game winning run – the last four all by a 3-1 scoreline.

Their bright start to the season faces a tough test on Saturday evening against a rejuvenated Tottenham side, who are themselves unbeaten so far this season.

Nonetheless, Klopp is loving the energy his side new side bring and feels as good as he has ever done in the Anfield hotseat. His new deal does not expire until summer 2026, but Klopp has indicated he plans of being here for the long term.

Klopp loving life at Liverpool

Discussing his new-found love for the team, he said: “This team gives me completely new energy. It’s great, this team has a completely new set-up.

“I loved everything about the seven years before but looking at these faces every day to see how much they enjoy the new challenge gives me energy as well,” he said of his new-look team.

Klopp will complete eight years at the Anfield helm next month and it appears he is very much planning to extend that stay into a decade and beyond, which can only be great news for all associated with the club.

In the short and medium term, Liverpool this week announced an arrival of a new into into the club, though as Klopp is at pains to point out, it will not lead to a major new investment in new players.

And with Fenway Sports Group on Thursday announcing they had sold a minority stake in the club to global investment firm Dynasty Equity, the cash injection will be used to pay down bank debt incurred during the pandemic and through recent improvements to Anfield and the club’s training facilities.

Speaking about the investment, Klopp said: “I can understand that people see money in football as all about spending and I get that.

“I am part of it in moments and I want to spend money as well but people should not forget that we are building a new stand which will improve… I’m not sure how it will happen but improve the best atmosphere in the world.

“We already built another stand and the training ground, we bought back Melwood (the former first-team training ground), and a lot of stuff that keeps the club in a healthy state for a long, long time.”

Klopp on his new-look Liverpool side

He added: “If somebody comes in and helps us to do it that’s absolutely great. It’s not that we need a budget of £200m that we can spend for the team, but the better place that we are in the more we can spend anyway.

“We are in a year when we don’t play in the Champions League which is a massive financial blow for a football club but we invested anyway, we improved the team anyway in the summer which is difficult but possible. But it’s good news, it’s money that will be well used.”

Turning attention back to his new-look side, Klopp is thrilled at just how quickly his new-look XI has come together.

“Yeah. I don’t have a timeframe or a schedule for this. The Premier League is the Premier League,” he said.

“We had a good pre-season with a lot of players together and that’s the main reason – we could work together and that helped definitely. Then getting results in moments when maybe recently things would have gone the other way helped us grow together.

“The quality of the boys is really good, the potential is outstanding, attitude good too which means a good chance for quality. The group is open to new things.

“We called it a new start, this is year one for this team. These are only words but we live it, so we gave ourselves a chances to create a basis and use it.

“We don’t know how good we are, we don’t know how stable it all is but we all see there are good moments in the games and that’s what we want to increase.”

