Liverpool are ready to break up their famous front three this summer with Jurgen Klopp reportedly agreeing to sell one of Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino.

Mane, Firmino and Mo Salah are the trio who have spearheaded the club’s Champions League and Premier League success over the last three years. But the time has now come for Klopp to disband the famous three as he plans for the future.

Klopp revealed on Friday that he is double handed in the transfer market. The German is trying to build a team that can forge success now, but he also has his eye on players for the future.

“We have a lot of incredible talent already, in the first-team squad and around the first-team squad. And we are 100 per sure they will definitely be Liverpool players, but not now,” said Klopp.

“That’s what we do: building a team for now and tomorrow. We are happy. This is the way the club is doing it, pretty much before I even arrived. And I am absolutely used to it but that’s the way it is.”

And with that news Ian McGarry, speaking on the Transfer Window podcast, says Liverpool are “actively” trying to sell Mane or Firmino.

McGarry claims Klopp, Liverpool’s sporting director Michael Edwards and his successor Julian Ward have agreed in secret to sell one of their front three.

And McGarry explained the two reasons why Liverpool are keen to cash in this summer.

“Jurgen Klopp and the club are willing to cash in on one of their front three,” McGarry said.

“They’re doing this for two reasons. One: because the three players are coming to a stage in their career where their value will only decrease because of their age.

“But also because Salah is the only one that is performing at a level consistently that can justify the kind of contract that he and his representatives are asking for.

“Therefore, selling one of the other two will make that a lot more credible with regards to funding the Salah contract. As well as the fact of course they are actively recruiting younger players as well.”

Liverpool state of play with Mane, Firmino and Salah

Salah, 29, has scored 23 goals and grabbed nine assists in 26 games this season. He is out of contract in 2023. But the Reds are trying to tie down the Egypt star to a new deal.

So far though no agreement has been made with Klopp claiming there is “nothing to worry about”.

“There are a lot of things to consider. Some on the club’s side, some from the player’s side and a lot from the agent’s side. That’s the thing, nothing else,” said Klopp last month.

Salah has said he is “not looking for crazy stuff”.

Firmino meanwhile has not been anywhere near as effective as in past seasons. The 30-year-old Brazilian has seven goals and four assists from 20 games.

Mane, 29, has 10 goals and one assist from his 26 games this season. Both Mane and Firmino are out of contract in June 2023.

READ MORE: New Liverpool signing Luis Diaz issues plea to Reds boss Jurgen Klopp