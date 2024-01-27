Jurgen Klopp next job after Liverpool: Ambitious Serie A owners dream of unbelievable pickup to replace another legend

Jurgen Klopp could receive a surprise offer to become the next manager of Serie A side AS Roma at the end of the season, according to reports in Italy.

Klopp is probably not even thinking about his next job at the moment despite announcing his upcoming departure from Liverpool. Indeed, his focus will be on guiding the team towards their targets throughout the remainder of his final season.

Even beyond then, he has suggested he will take a break from management, either at club or international level.

But Klopp was also supposed to be on a break when Liverpool came calling in 2015, so hasn’t been unknown to change his plans if he finds something tempting enough.

One club who could try their luck at appointing Klopp to his next post, according to Il Messaggero, is Roma.

Roma sent shockwaves around the football world when they appointed Jose Mourinho as their manager in 2021. However, earlier this month, he reached the end of his tenure there.

After sacking Mourinho, Roma brought back former captain Daniele De Rossi in what is effectively an interim role until the end of the season.

Therefore, unless De Rossi convinces Roma to stick with him for the long term, all likelihood is they will be on the lookout for a new permanent manager in the summer.

Il Messaggero has suggested that Roma’s owners, the Friedkin family, are dreaming about the idea of welcoming Klopp to the Italian capital.

They have allowed Klopp to drift onto their radar, even if they acknowledge it would take another hefty investment and the outmuscling of plenty of competition.

IN DEPTH – Jurgen Klopp: Top 10 most expensive Liverpool signings and how they fared

Another Serie A side linked with Klopp

For example, there is a hint that Napoli might be having similar thoughts after installing Walter Mazzarri following the dispensing of Rudi Garcia.

Realistically, Klopp would seem to be beyond reach for either of those clubs – but so did Mourinho for Roma at the time they appointed him.

For now, there is every reason to believe Klopp’s word that he will take some time out after the emotional rollercoaster that has been his spell with Liverpool.

With that in mind, clubs like Roma and Napoli would be wise to keep their options open and consider other candidates who might be more attainable, even if they might want to remain on alert for someone like Klopp.

Of course, the German tactician has history with Roma, having beaten them over two legs despite defeat in the Eternal City – ties in which De Rossi played – to put Liverpool into the 2018 Champions League final.

More recently, he has managed against Napoli in the same competition, but not at as advanced a stage of proceedings, with mixed results in the 2022-23 group stage.

READ MORE ~ Next Liverpool manager: New candidate spotted alongside two transfer targets; FSG tipped to pay €20m compensation

In fairness to Klopp, there are elements of the Roma and Napoli jobs that would make them seem too much like hard work.

Although Napoli are the reigning Serie A champions, they have struggled to consolidate from a position of strength, thrown off course by the summer exit of head coach Luciano Spalletti and loss of star centre-back Kim Min-jae to Bayern Munich.

Roma, meanwhile, are rebuilding and have a number of Financial Fair Play restrictions to deal with on a regular basis (the same kind that enabled Liverpool to sign Mohamed Salah and Alisson Becker from them before as Klopp built up his star-studded squad).

The bulk of Roma’s recent incoming transfers have been loans, which adds a degree of uncertainty as to what they would look like by the time their next manager was ready to take the reins.

After all the energy he has given to Liverpool, it feels unfeasible for Klopp to throw himself in at the deep end of another job requiring that amount of work.

But it would certainly be interesting to see how his full-intensity style would translate to Serie A, which remains a league renowned for its tactical integrity.

DON’T MISS: Mo Salah tipped to quit Liverpool in wake of Jurgen Klopp exit news with four other Reds stars also in doubt