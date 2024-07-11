Jurgen Klopp to Germany sensationally hijacked by rival international side as Liverpool icon’s return ramps up

There has been a huge update on the future of Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp will have numerous offers to return to management in the near future, with Germany’s swoop for him reportedly coming under serious threat.

Klopp has officially ended his glorious nine-year spell at Liverpool and is now enjoying a well-earned break from management. Arne Slot has taken up the incredibly hard task of succeeding from Klopp, though the Dutch coach feels he has all the attributes to continue Liverpool’s huge success.

When explaining his departure from Anfield, Klopp stated that he wanted to take some time out of the game and see his wife, children and grandchildren more often.

Since leaving Liverpool, the German has been seen on holiday in Majorca and has been pictured at several other events, including the Champions League final.

While Klopp has insisted he needs to rest up, he could be tempted back into management by securing a dream national team job.

Klopp has long been touted as a potential manager of the Germany men’s team. And earlier this week it emerged that the German FA (DFB) are hoping to start talks with Klopp’s camp as they could part ways with current boss Julian Nagelsmann.

But Germany might miss out on the 57-year-old to a rival international team. According to The Independent, the USA have earmarked Klopp as their ‘top target’ for the vacant manager position with the men’s side.

Gregg Berhalter had two spells in charge of the USMNT between December 2018 and Wednesday, but he has now been sacked after the side were knocked out of the Copa America in just the group stage.

Jurgen Klopp next job: Liverpool icon to join USMNT?

USMNT chiefs are planning to rival their German counterparts for Klopp and are aiming to start talks with his entourage in the coming weeks. Plus, the England job has been mentioned as one potential destination for Klopp if Gareth Southgate leaves after Euro 2024.

The USMNT will be looking to make a statement when they host the 2026 World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico, and Klopp would be an excellent signing who could mastermind big success.

It remains to be seen whether the USMNT or Germany will be able to convince Klopp to return to the game after he completely ran out of energy at Liverpool.

Although, it must be noted that international management would come with less day-to-day roles, which would allow Klopp to work under slightly less stressful conditions until a major tournament begins.

While Klopp is being targeted by the USMNT and Germany, Slot appears to be more directly involved in Liverpool’s transfer plans than was previously expected.

