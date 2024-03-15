Jurgen Klopp next job: Liverpool boss ‘desperate’ to land significant role after taking sabbatical

Jurgen Klopp has his eyes on the Germany job, according to reports

According to the latest reports, departing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could land a highly significant role once he has taken a sabbatical away from the game.

Klopp has been in the Liverpool hot seat since 2015 and he is keen to spend some time away from the game when he steps down from his current role at the end of the season.

While plenty of top clubs would be interested in taking Klopp, the 56-year-old has made his desire clear that he wants to spend some time away from the dugout.

Indeed, this is a similar approach to Pep Guardiola who decided to take a sabbatical when he left Barcelona back in 2012.

There’s no telling how long Klopp wants to spend away from the game, but his next job could already be in the pipeline.

According to Football Transfers, the German FA is prepared to ‘make a concession’ for the Liverpool boss that could see him take the job in the future.

The report explains that the DFB is willing to ‘accommodate’ Klopp’s request to have a sabbatical away from the game as they are so ‘keen’ to instil him as the next Germany manager.

It’s also claimed that Klopp himself is ‘desperate’ to coach the national team one day, although it remains to be seen how long they would be willing to wait for him.

Is this the right move for Klopp?

There’s no denying that the German national team isn’t in the best state right now. They failed to qualify from their group in the 2022 World Cup and haven’t had much of an upturn in form since Julian Nagelsmann took the role.

As reported by Football Insider last month, Klopp is seriously concerned about the Germany squad’s ability to win major tournaments.

Since Germany’s triumph in the 2014 World Cup, they have underwhelmed in the majority of major tournaments since.

However, they do have some exciting young prospects who will only get better in the years to come. Among them is Jamal Musiala who is one of the top youngsters in the world.

If Klopp is keen to get away from the stresses of domestic football, a national team role could be on the horizon for the 56-year-old.

The German boss has also been linked with the Bayern Munich and Barcelona vacancies, although the timing of these jobs being available doesn’t suit Klopp and his desire to have a break from the game.

Klopp will no doubt be keeping a close eye on Germany this summer and how they fare in Euro 2024 could have some bearing on whether or not the Liverpool boss fancies taking the job.

