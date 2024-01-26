Jurgen Klopp next job named, with departing Liverpool boss to aim for the ultimate prize

A top source has strongly hinted which managerial job Jurgen Klopp will take next after announcing on Friday morning he’ll leave Liverpool at the end of the current campaign.

Klopp, 56, will call time on his storied stint at Anfield once the 2023/24 season ends. The bombshell news was announced on Friday morning, with Klopp speaking directly to Liverpool supporters in a lengthy interview with the club’s media.

“I will leave the club at the end of the season,” said Klopp. “I can understand that that’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take. It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy.”

Klopp went on to stress health concerns are not the reason why he’s stepping away.

The German added: “I am OK. I am healthy, as much as you can [be] at my age. Little bits and bobs, stuff like that, but nothing anybody has to be concerned about, so that’s absolutely fine.”

Klopp revealed he initially made the club aware of his decision back in November. His call may be the pertinent reason why Liverpool have opted against splashing the cash in the transfer market this month.

Indeed, rather than sign a player suited to Klopp, it would make sense to hold fire and save the money for the new manager to spend in the summer.

In any case, Liverpool fans will wish to know what’s next in store for one of the greatest managers in the club’s history.

Klopp gunning for the World Cup with Germany?

According to BILD chief reporter, Christian Falk, taking the German national team job may well be Klopp’s next step.

Taking to X, Falk wrote: “Germany is sad for Liverpool for the upcoming resignation of Jurgen Klopp.

“Now we hope that after his sabbatical Jurgen will take over the job of our national coach for the 2026 World Cup.”

The German national side are in the midst of an alarming run of poor results. Indeed, since the beginning of 2022 their record stands at seven wins, eight draws and eight defeats.

Germany bowed out of the Qatar World Cup in the group stage and replaced Hansi Flick with Julian Nagelsmann nine months later.

However, results have failed to improve under Nagelsmann and with a home Euros on the horizon in six months’ time, Germany are facing up to another humiliation, this time on home soil.

As Falk suggested, Klopp could take a sabbatical to recharge his batteries and take the Germany job ahead of the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Nagelsmann is only under contract until the conclusion of the Euros, meaning an interim would need to be installed if Falk is correct about Klopp taking time out.

Klopp had previously been the German FA’s No 1 candidate to succeed Flick last year. However, prising him out of Liverpool proved unworkable and Nagelsmann subsequently got the nod.

But with Klopp voluntarily stepping away from Anfield at season’s end, the Liverpool barrier will no longer in place.

