Departing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been strongly linked with one of the top jobs in world football and is planning an emotional reunion with two of his greatest-ever players in his next job, according to reports in Spain.

The German coach, one of Liverpool’s most-successful ever managers, dropped the bombshell news on Friday that this would be his final season at the Anfield helm. Having taken the job back in October 2015, Klopp has led Liverpool to six major trophies, as well as four European finals and currently has a win percentage record of over 60%.

Speculation over whom will replace Klopp at the Anfield helm is already well underway – and there seems to be no shortage of contenders in the mix. Indeed, former Kop favourite Xabi Alonso seems to be the outstanding choice with many observers, with one senior Sky Sports reporter claiming she would be staggered if he was not the chosen one to take charge at Anfield.

However, there are other names in the mix and The Athletic claims FSG are keeping their options open at this stage, with Roberto Di Zerbi, Ange Postecoglou and Thomas Frank also under consideration, while links to former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann are also not new.

While the Reds will not make a decision on Klopp’s successor soon – at least not publicly so as not to deflect attention away from this season’s efforts, where the club are very much alive in four competitions – speculation is also beginning to rise as to where Klopp himself will wind up next.

READ MORE

What next for Jurgen Klopp? Five possible new jobs and paths after leaving Liverpool

Next Liverpool manager: Top five candidates to succeed Jurgen Klopp analysed after shock exit decision

Liverpool boss Klopp tipped to take Barcelona job next

To that end, a report soon after the bombshell announcement of his Anfield exit quickly suggested he was targeting the Germany national job next, hoping to add the World Cup to his already-impressive CV.

However, a fresh report in Spain claims the 56-year-old is not yet ready to turn his back on club management and has already been earmarked to take the Barcelona job instead.

Their current coach and club legend Xavi finds himself under pressure this season with the reigning LaLiga champions some eight points adrift of surprise league leaders, Girona.

And while his club are through to the Champions League knockout stages for the first time in three seasons – the Blaugrana face Napoli next month in a two-legged Round of 16 clash – Xavi’s job has come under serious pressure already.

Indeed, reports at the turn of the year claimed Barcelona officials had met to decide whether to call time on Xavi’s reign in light of what has been an underwhelming season so far.

And while Xavi was granted a stay of execution, it’s claimed they are willing to dismiss him once the season ends – with Klopp now very much their No 1 target.

Per the report, Klopp is eyeing a ‘reunion’ with his former Borussia Dortmund players Robert Lewandowski and Ilkay Gundogan, both of whom are on Barca’s books and two players who Klopp readily admits are two of the very best he’s worked with.

Furthermore, the report adds that Klopp ‘would clean Barca from top to bottom’ and that ‘not all players would be happy with his arrival’ with the likes of Sergi Roberto and Oriol Romeu likely to be quickly moved on.

And with ties to Klopp now ‘gaining strength’, it’s claimed the German is now very much the ‘number one option’ for ‘long-time admirer’ and Barca president Joan Laporta.

Klopp Liverpool exit: Conspiracy theory floated over exit

Soon after the announcement of Klopp’s departure plan broke, the Reds boss held a well-timed press conference, initially slated to preview Sunday’s FA Cup fourth-round tie with Norwich, but ultimately ending up being dominated by his impending exit.

Speaking about his relief that the news – initially confirmed to FSG back in November – has now been made public, Klopp told the press conference: “The relief was there when I made the decision for myself. I didn’t know that would be the case.

“Today it (the feeling) is mixed. I am not as emotional as I will be.

“I have to make the decision at one point, because nobody else will, because of the trust and respect we have for each other and the owners knew I would take the decision.

“I don’t want to hang around and do the job somehow. I thought it through properly.

“I want (to win) everything this season but it wouldn’t change my mind – and if we don’t win anything it wouldn’t change my mind.

“It’s a decision I made independent of any kind of results.”

In light of the announcement, however, former Crystal Palace chairman and talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has floated that all may not be as it seems regarding Klopp’s announcement.

Jordan began: “This is a man who’s known he’s leaving since November.

“Of course the motion now comes to the surface but not withstanding that he made a decision back in November that Liverpool have managed to keep under wraps, control the process, and (he) has made the decision today. But he’s talking about not necessarily going back into football.”

Jordan: German’s LFC exit not all as it seems

He continued: “Now the economics of football managers’ jobs makes those decisions much easier than before.

“But here’s a man who is 56 years of age, that’s the sheer embodiment of everything that’s forceful, energetic and direct about football. He sort of brings the vitality of the personality and the strength of character he has into almost every single conversation.

“A little bit less last year, like Phil Thompson was suggesting, he looked like a tired man. His team looked like a tired side. When you start hearing a manager, with those types of characteristics and those kind of credentials, talk about not necessarily thinking about not managing again, needing another thing in life, needing to be a normal person in life, it takes me to a place that something else is going on here.”

Going deeper into his thinking and explaining why all may not be as it seems, Jordan added: “There’s something else happening in the background. And I hope it’s not something sinister. When you look at people’s lives, when you look at the directions they change in and the circumstances that happen.

“A year ago he attributes one of the reasons why he signed a new contract to Liverpool to his wife. And her support and direction suggested that signing a contract with Liverpool was something they should be doing.

“And I do hope that it is simply that he has run his course. And as much as the Liverpool fans, the emotional Liverpool fans – the ones who live and breathe the football club vicariously through Jurgen Klopp and will find this difficult to comprehend – Liverpool is a good football club and has been through difficult periods and will again.

“I personally find it difficult to process,” Jordan added, with his surprise at the news plain to see. “For a manger of this stature, with this personality type, this outlook, to tell you he might not potentially go to the well again at the end of this season, that he can’t go to the well again full stop, and that he wants to lead a normal life…I wonder if there are other things (at play), something personal in his life that has made this decision.”

Klopp has taken charge of 466 games as Liverpool manager, winning 283 and losing just 78. It will be an emotional Anfield that greets him on Sunday against the Canaries.

DON’T MISS

Jurgen Klopp picks LAST-EVER Liverpool signing to replace Salah as major decision looms on new sporting director

Mo Salah tipped to quit Liverpool in wake of Jurgen Klopp exit news with four other Reds stars also in doubt