Jurgen Klopp next job named, with departing Liverpool boss lined up for shock new role

There's 'increasing talk' of Jurgen Klopp's surprise next move in 2025

A top reporter has strongly hinted where Jurgen Klopp will land after leaving Liverpool and returning from a sabbatical.

Klopp announced in January that he’ll leave Liverpool when the current campaign concludes. The 56-year-old cited declining energy levels as the primary reason why and also insisted he’ll take time out of the game before deciding his next move.

Klopp will leave a giant void at Anfield and the man Liverpool have turned to as his replacement is Arne Slot.

A compensation fee has already been agreed between Liverpool and Feyenoord. Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed all the relevant documentation has been signed and official confirmation of the move should come at some stage this week.

“This week could be the moment,” said Romano. “Let’s see if it’s going to be. It’s already Wednesday, but the internal discussions between Feyenoord and Liverpool are ongoing.

“Everything is signed between Feyenoord and Liverpool in terms of documents. It includes backroom staff with Arne Slot, a few people going from Feyenoord to Liverpool as a part of the staff they will present in the next few days.

“Today we can confirm the announcement is coming, and I am hearing that both Liverpool and Feyenoord want to announce that this week.”

Slot will have the full support of Liverpool’s fanbase, though that’s not to say Klopp will be forgotten on Merseyside any time soon.

Where his future lays upon returning to the game has been a matter of fervent debate. BILD’s Christian Falk previously suggested Klopp could succeed Julian Nagelsmann as the German national team coach. However, Nagelsmann recently extended his contract with the German FA until 2026.

Now, according to the Independent’s chief football writer, Miguel Delaney, Klopp could make a remarkable return to Borussia Dortmund.

Klopp returning to Dortmund, but not as manager?

Delaney stated there is ‘increasing talk’ within Borussia Dortmund that Klopp will be brought back on board, though not to serve as manager.

Instead, Klopp would assume the less intensive ‘head of football’ role and begin work in 2025, thus allowing him a rest period of six months at the very least.

Delaney noted Dortmund have a recent history of re-hiring former employees, be they returning players or figures within the hierarchy.

Former player Nuri Sahin is currently an assistant coach to manager Edin Terzic. Sebastien Kehl – who played for Dortmund between 2002-15 – is their director of football.

Lars Ricken serves as their youth coordinator and Matthias Sammer represents the club in an advisory capacity. Both starred for Dortmund during their playing days.

From the current squad, Jadon Sancho is in his second stint with the club while loaned from Manchester United. Mats Hummels is also in the squad having re-signed with Dortmund from Bayern Munich in 2019.

If Delaney is correct, Klopp could be the latest to return to the black and yellow for a second spell.

