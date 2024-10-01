Jurgen Klopp next job: Plot thickens as former Liverpool boss completely shuts down expected Germany link up

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has shot down any speculation linking him with the Germany national team role to further add to speculation over where he will end up next.

Klopp has been in high-demand since his departure from Anfield at the end of the 2023/24 Premier League season, having spent nine memorable years on Merseyside.

The United States had made their interest in Klopp well-known, but he politely turned down their approach as they appointed former Tottenham and Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino instead.

With an immediate return to club football unlikely, Klopp has constantly been mentioned as a potential candidate to take over the German side from current incumbent Julian Nagelsmann.

However, Klopp quashed the idea after a ceremony in which he received the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany in Berlin.

“Everyone hopes that Julian Nagelsmann will do this for much, much longer than 2026,” Klopp said, per Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

“I would be reluctant to talk about football today because there is nothing to say.

“Rudi Voller is a very nice guy. He was put in the situation where he had to talk about it.”

Klopp remains a man in demand

Klopp’s mention of Voller was in reference to the German national team director’s comments on whether the former Liverpool chief would be of interest.

“I don’t know what Jurgen would like to do again,” Voller said.

“But if Julian Nagelsmann were to decide at some point that he would rather coach a top club in Europe or in Germany again – of course, then there is no way around Jurgen Klopp if he wants to.”

Speaking to Sky Germany last year, Klopp did admit that the job would tempt him in the future: “The job of national coach is and would be a great honor – there’s no question about that. The problem that stands in the way of the whole thing is my loyalty.

“I can’t just leave Liverpool now and say I’ll take over Germany for a short time. That doesn’t work and the request isn’t even there. If I’m supposed to do that at some point, then I have to be available and I’m not currently. I have a responsibility towards the club.”

Given his latest comments, however, it would appear that he is not actively looking at taking on the role. Indeed, the latest club side to be linked with Klopp is current Serie A champions Inter.

Nagelsmann, meanwhile, replaced Hansi Flick as Germany boss in September 2023 and guided the team to the quarter-finals at Euro 2024 before an exit to evenual winners Spain.

The 37-year-old’s full focus will now be on securing Germany’s qualification to the 2026 World Cup, which will feature an expanded field of 48 teams.

As for Klopp, the hugely popular 56-year-old remains a free agent after bringing down the curtain on his Liverpool career back in May.

The Reds have at least remained stable under new boss Arne Slot and have won five of their first six Premier League games to sit above Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the table – a start that has certainly impressed Man Utd legend Paul Scholes.

