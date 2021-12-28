Pragmatic Klopp has no complaints but highlights two things missing in surprise Liverpool defeat

Jurgen Klopp had no complaints about Liverpool’s surprise 1-0 defeat at Leicester that leaves them six points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table.

Ademola Lookman stunned a wasteful Reds team as the Foxes dealt a damaging blow to their title hopes. The substitute struck to snatch a 1-0 win which ended the Reds’ 10-game unbeaten run and was just their second defeat of the season.

Liverpool should have been 2-0 up before then, Mohamed Salah missing his first Premier League penalty in four years and Sadio Mane blowing an excellent second-half chance.

Speaking after the game, Klopp told Amazon Prime: “Definitely, it was well deserved [for Leicester]. It was a very strange game. We were just not good enough. We still had enough chances. What we did with the balls was just not right. We played a really bad game, so it was well deserved.

“Our decision-making [was poor], maybe a little bit of luck [was missing]. That’s how it is. We should have had more of those moments. We had enough to get the win, but if you lose you need more of them.

“I think we started OK, then we completely lost our rhythm and didn’t get it back. From then we forced it, so there’s nothing else to say. The circumstances too – Leicester played two days ago, they deserve it, absolutely.

“You could see it coming a little bit. They had one shot on target. They didn’t have plenty of chances. We should have defended better. We do that usually, why we didn’t do it today is hard to explain. There were so many performances before normal level, there’s no explanation.

“It’s a big gap [to City]. In this moment it is not my problem. If we play our normal football, Liverpool football, we have the chance to win more football games.

“A defeat is a defeat. We have to learn and we will. The first thing is not to do it ever again like this. We lost our rhythm and weren’t calm enough to get it back. That’s our fault.”

