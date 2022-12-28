Jurgen Klopp predicts ‘really bright future’ for Cody Gakpo as Liverpool boss prepares to unlock new signing’s potential

Jurgen Klopp has praised Liverpool’s recruitment team for bringing in Cody Gakpo, whom he believes “there is a lot to like” about.

Gakpo will become a Liverpool player on January 1 after they agreed a deal with PSV Eindhoven before finalising personal terms with the left winger, who has completed a medical successfully.

The 23-year-old has spent his entire career up to this point with PSV, for whom he scored 55 goals in 159 games – including 13 from 24 this season.

Now, a new challenge awaits him at Anfield, where he will initially fill the void left by the injured Luis Diaz before competing with the Colombian and the likes of Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

It is even sweeter for Liverpool to sign Gakpo given that he was a top target for their rivals, Manchester United. Erik ten Hag was especially keen to take his compatriot to Old Trafford.

Instead, Klopp will be able to call himself Gakpo’s manager as the New Year begins. And the Liverpool boss has now broken his silence on what the new number 18 will be able to add to his squad.

Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com: “It really is great news for us that we have been able to do it and I have to say it has been a fantastic job by everyone involved, especially Julian [Ward].

“The work that has gone into this has been really impressive and in the end we have managed to sign a player who we have known about for quite some time and who we believe will have a really bright future with us.

Klopp claims Gakpo can reach even higher level

“There is a lot to like about Cody. He is still only 23 years old but he already has a lot of experience.

“He was the captain of PSV, he was the Player of the Year in Holland last season and, as a lot of people have just seen, he also had a great World Cup with his national team.

“So, it is clear that he is already a really, really good player but his age also means he also has the potential to become even better.

“Offensively, he is very versatile and on top of this we know he is a smart footballer and also a smart person, so we are really excited to be able to work with him.”

Gakpo will arrive at Liverpool on the back of a World Cup campaign during which he scored three goals for the Netherlands.

Klopp will be the sixth different individual to manage him at club level. His task is to ensure his talents translate well to the Premier League, which he should soon get to start working on.

