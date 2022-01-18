Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly preparing to launch another bid to sign Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Belgium international Tielemans moved to the Foxes on loan in January 2019 before eventually making his move from Monaco a permanent one that summer for a fee of around £32m, and he has not looked back since.

The 24-year-old has been an outstanding presence at the King Power Stadium and scored the only goal as the Foxes won the FA Cup last season.

He has been equally impressive this term, despite his team’s struggles at times. Tielemans has scored five goals and added two assists in 14 Premier League outings.

Speculation over a switch to Anfield has been common ever since the player began to show his talents in English football. Indeed, Klopp is known to be a big admirer of those qualities.

Tielemans, who has also been linked with Arsenal, also offers something that is currently missing from Liverpool’s midfield, a tangible goal threat.

And now Spanish publication Nacional states that the Reds and Real Madrid are keen to strike a deal, with Leicester ready to let the player leave – for the right price.

Liverpool star answers crucial Klopp questions as two others also shine Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones answered any pre-match questions Jurgen Klopp had of him in Sunday’s 3-0 Premier League win over Brentford.

Los Blancos believe that the Belgian is the perfect long-term replacement for Toni Kroos. But it’s Liverpool’s interest that has caught the most attention.

The report adds that Klopp ‘is preparing a €40m offer for the player’. Also stating that Tielemans and Leicester have ‘agreed’ that he will leave.

There is a potential spanner in the works, however. Nacional adds that the Foxes are keen not to sell him to ‘a direct rival’, which could open the door for Real, who want to sign the midfielder ‘for a lower amount than Klopp proposes’.

Tielemans open to Leicester exit

With only 18 months left on his contract at the King Power Stadium, Tielemans is in a strong position to decide his next month.

Indeed, back in September, he told Sky Sports he is ‘open to everything’.

Tielemans said: “There’s no update really. I’m open to everything. The transfer market has just closed, but I want to keep as many options as I can open.

“As long as I’m here I will give everything for the club. I’ve already done so, but I will do so even more. The contract situation is just something that is going on in football, it’s a normal situation.

“There are talks going on – I’m not saying I’m going to sign, I’m not saying I’m not going to sign. We will see.”

READ MORE: Liverpool receive approach from needy foreign suitors for star with two transfer methods