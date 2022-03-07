Liverpool Jurgen Klopp insisted that he can give exactly the same compliments to Pep Guardiola as the Manchester City boss gave him last weekend.

Guardiola declared that Klopp’s Liverpool are the “toughest opponent I have ever faced in my 12-13 years as a manager.” The two sides are set for another intense Premier League title race at the summit.

Indeed, City edged Liverpool out in the 2018/19 season – 98 points to the Reds’ 97. However, City dropped to 81 and Liverpool remained consistent in 2019/20, romping to a 99-point triumph.

But it was roles reversed in 2020/21, as key injuries set Liverpool back and City consequently reclaimed their crown.

This season, both teams are back to their best, with six points the difference between the sides. Although, second-placed Liverpool have a game in hand and face City at the Etihad Stadium in April.

Responding to Guardiola in a press conference on Monday, Klopp said: “I can give that back! I could say City is the toughest opponent I ever had, but I should not forget I faced him already at Bayern [Munich].

“It was not much easier, just a different situation.

“I know what he means, we pushed each other on insane levels in the last few years. The amount of points both teams collected… okay we couldn’t cope with it last year for obvious reasons.

“But in the other years we were really around and how I said, I don’t think City would get the amount of points they will get this year if he wouldn’t be around.

“And the other way around is pretty much the same. It’s good, but there’s a lot of games so we will see where we end up.”

Liverpool and City drew 2-2 at Anfield in October and, as such, the clash in April will prove even more defining.

But for now, both teams are also still in the Champions League and the FA Cup. They could therefore become even more regular opponents if they draw each other between now and the end of the season.

Klopp gives Liverpool injury update

In the former competition, Liverpool play Inter in the second leg of their last 16 tie on Tuesday at Anfield.

The Reds beat the Serie A side 2-0 at the San Siro in the first leg.

Roberto Firmino notched the all-important opener against Inter, but he has since succumbed to a muscle injury.

Nevertheless, he Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip are all in contention once again.

Klopp said: “All trained yesterday, not sure exactly see how they reacted.

“Bobby will be fine but we have to see, he was out a longer time. Joel was only 3-4 days so is fine. Bobby might need something else.”

Liverpool have already made it into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, with a quadruple of trophies still on.