Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that the arrival of goalkeeping coach Claudio Taffarel is part of his “big idea” to sustain success after he leaves Anfield.

Reds fans have enjoyed a rollercoaster six years under the German boss since his 2015 arrival. He made an instant impression by reaching three finals in his first season.

After coming close again in the Champions League in 2018, European and Premier League success duly followed. The Reds are also firmly in the title race this term following a struggle because of injuries.

However, the time will inevitably come when Klopp leaves Anfield. He has insisted on more than one occasion that he will not extend his contract past 2024.

While he is for now focusing on what he can achieve while he is in charge, he does not want to leave too big a void when he leaves.

Klopp told ESPN that bringing in Taffarel, who is a fellow countryman of Brazil star Alisson, is a big part of that strategy. The ex-goalkeeper, who starred for his country in the 1994 and 1998 World Cups, joined the Reds’ coaching ranks in November.

“We really have a big idea with the club in general,” Klopp said. “So in these six and a half years I’ve been at the club, I try to improve as much as I can which will sustain when I’m not there any longer as well.

“So I think we have in the moment an incredible group of goalkeepers. That’s really important.”

First-choice goalkeeper Alisson, 29, committed his long-term future to Liverpool with a new contract earlier this year.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Caoimhin Kelleher is the firm second choice and remains an exciting prospect.

As such, Klopp said that Taffarel will add to that and help the transition when Klopp leaves.

The 55-year-old made 101 caps for Brazil while playing for Parma and Galatasaray, among other sides.

Klopp hails Taffarel at Liverpool

“[We want] Taffarel’s experience and we want the goalkeeping school from that club,” Klopp added.

“Because obviously Ali and Taffarel are from the same club, same area.

“We’re really excited about that. He’s a great guy. And he’s a bit older than me, so now I’m not the oldest in the coaching staff anymore, which is very important reasons why.”

Liverpool’s work on the pitch is already producing outstanding results, the Reds winning 4-1 away at Everton on Wednesday.