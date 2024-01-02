Jurgen Klopp reveals massive Liverpool injury concern that could alter January transfer plans amid title push

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Dominik Szoboszlai suffered a hamstring injury in Liverpool’s impressive win over Newcastle on New Year’s Day, although the extent of the problem is still unknown.

The Reds cruised to a 4-2 win over Eddie Howe’s side with Mohamed Salah scoring twice and providing an assist at Anfield, while the Liverpool talisman also missed a first-half penalty.

The win sent the Anfield outfit three points clear at the top of the Premier League, however, they will be without Salah for the next few weeks as he competes at the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt.

And Klopp could also be without Szoboszlai after confirming the midfielder picked up a knock in a ‘super intense’ contest on Monday night.

The Hungary international has been tipped by former Reds defender Jamie Carragher as a player who could fill in for Salah on the right of the Liverpool attack, in terms of Klopp finding the right balance in his side.

However, it looks like Szoboszlai could be about to face a spell on the sidelines at the worst possible time for Liverpool. And, depending on how serious the issue is, it may even force the club into the January market.

“Dominik Szoboszlai with a hamstring, we hope not too serious,” Klopp told BBC Sport.

“Other players felt it as well. It’s super intense. But there’s no alternative if you want to win football games.”

Szoboszlai was replaced after 64 minutes by Ryan Gravenberch, one of three changes made at that point in the game by Klopp.

And the Reds chief added in his post-match press conference: “We wanted to take him off, that was the plan.

“Unfortunately it was a minute late. He felt his hamstring and we don’t know the extent.”

Szoboszlai a genuine option to fill Salah void

While the extent of Szoboszlai’s injury is still to be determined, Carragher admits he wants to see what the midfielder can do playing in a more advanced role while Salah is away.

“It will be very interesting to see who he puts in that position,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“A lot of Liverpool’s attackers are right footed. They look okay on the left, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo can all do that but no one looks like they have the right balance to go on the right.

“A couple of options could be Harvey Elliot. I think he is more of a midfield player, he lacks pace to play in the front three but he could do it.

“But also Szoboszlai. Liverpool have got a lot of midfield options now with Alexis Mac Allister back, Szoboszlai has played in that position for his former club.

“But you can’t replace his [Salah’s] goals, that will be very difficult.”

Liverpool are back in action on Sunday when they take on Arsenal in a blockbuster FA Cup third-round tie.

