Jurgen Klopp reveals plans after Liverpool as ‘secret clause’ emerges in manager’s contract

Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool after their final game of the season against Wolves at Anfield and he has been speaking about his future.

It has been confirmed that Arne Slot will replace Klopp and living up to the German coach’s legacy will be extremely difficult, given he’s led the Reds to eight trophies.

It will be an emotional day at Anfield when Klopp waves goodbye to the Liverpool supporters and he’s confirmed that he’ll be taking a much-deserved ‘holiday’ after leaving Merseyside.

When quizzed on his next move in a press conference, Klopp said: “Holiday. (The) Champions League final with Dortmund, I got invited, so we will watch that.

“It’s not that I tried a lot (previously to go on holiday), so I didn’t have time. I had time but a summer holiday for me at least at the end of the season was like falling on the first available sunbed and having a phone here and talking to agents, sporting directors, stuff like that.

“Having no training sessions, yes, but the rest was pretty much still going on. So that means I didn’t see one per cent of the world for nothing.

“Now we will do nothing, we will watch the Euros here and there, (I’m) really looking forward to that and then a holiday doing nothing and then the plan is starting to travel and we will see how that goes.”

Klopp leaves Liverpool after a season that has seen his team finish in third place in the table, as well as winning the Carabao Cup – a slightly anti-climactic finish to a fantastic tenure.

He admitted, after the years of the relentlessness that comes with football management, he was looking forward to a normal life.

“One hundred per cent (I’m looking forward to being a husband, a father and a grandfather). I can’t wait to be that.

“It’s all good. How I said, I can’t wait for life, for the life after the career and now let’s see what that means to me.

“People ask me, ‘What are you (going to do?)’. I just don’t know. I never had it, so let’s give it a try and then I tell you.”

Liverpool must oblige secret Jurgen Klopp clause

As evidenced by Klopp’s new Instagram account, which has amassed 11.4 million followers in less than a day, he is already packing up his office in anticipation of his exit.

The Reds will ‘provide support’ for the 56-year-old’s departure, assuming a ‘secret clause’ in the six-year deal he inked in 2019 still stands.

According to The Independent, via The Mirror, the clause stipulates that Liverpool would facilitate Klopp’s return to Germany once he decided to leave the club and assist him with the transition back to his homeland.

Klopp extended his contract in 2022, and while it’s unclear if the clause was included in the new deal, it’s probable he’ll receive the necessary support for the next chapter of his life given his successful nine-year tenure at Liverpool.

A swift return to management doesn’t seem to be likely for Klopp but he remains among the favourites to become the next Germany boss after Julian Nagelsmann.

