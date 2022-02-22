Klopp can’t commit to Firmino, Jota timeframe but ‘obviously’ makes promise for Carabao Cup final

Jurgen Klopp is not yet able to say if Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino will be fit for the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at the weekend.

Liverpool will be facing the world champions for the first domestic trophy of 2022. It is one of the trophies Klopp has never won during his successful spell with the club.

But the Reds have a strong record in the competition, which they have won a joint-record eight times. The most recent success was 10 years ago.

To lift the trophy again, they will have a tough task. Not only are Chelsea a formidable opponent, but Liverpool have doubts over the availability of two key men.

Jota and Firmino have both been nursing injuries recently. The former has an ankle issue and the latter a muscle problem, both of which were suffered in the Champions League win over Inter Milan last week.

Neither was available for the subsequent Premier League match against Norwich City. For that game, new signing Luis Diaz came into the attack alongside Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

All three of them scored, so it would not be too much of a concern if they can repeat that. However, it would certainly be beneficial to have Jota and Firmino in contention too.

The pair have 39 starts and 25 goals between them so far this season. Therefore, Klopp will be waiting to see if he can call on them again.

Liverpool still have chance to convince Kylian Mbappe Kylian Mbappe is reportedly changing his mind about Real Madrid and could yet join Liverpool from PSG, it is claimed.

However, speaking to Liverpool’s official website on Monday, he was not able to make a commitment.

Klopp: Liverpool ‘will try everything’

Asked if they could feature against Chelsea, Klopp replied: “Yes, it’s too early.

“I don’t even know if it will be a late decision or not; how I said, it’s too early. I saw them both today, they both look great – but those two always look great.

“We have to see how the specific issues develop but we obviously will try everything.”

Firmino was a starter in the last League Cup final Liverpool reached, in 2016. Jota, on the other hand, has never reached this stage of the competition before.

Klopp is likely to be asked for further updates when he speaks on Tuesday in a pre-match press conference for the following day’s Premier League game between Liverpool and Leeds United.

Firmino could be nearing Liverpool end

If Liverpool can win the Carabao Cup – or any other trophy – it could be a fitting closing chapter to Firmino’s time with the club.

He is out of contract in 2023, as are Mane and Salah. The latter is currently the focus of renewal negotiations, so either Mane or Firmino could leave.

During an interview with GiveMeSport, transfer insider Dean Jones said: “With Mane and Firmino, one of them will be gone next season from what I’m told.

“It will be interesting to see which one it is.”

According to a report from Goal earlier this month, Mane is willing to leave Anfield if Barcelona or Real Madrid come calling.

Other outlets have put Firmino in line for a Liverpool exit amid the exceptional form of Jota. But Football Insider claim the Brazilian will receive a new contract offer later this year.

Only time will tell whether one of Klopp’s longest-serving players stays or goes. For now, he will be focusing on trying to get fit for the final.

READ MORE: Instant Luis Diaz impact leads insider to claim Klopp eyeing next star Liverpool signing up front