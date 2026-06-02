Liverpool are said to have consulted Jurgen Klopp before picking Andoni Iraola as their new manager

Liverpool sought the advice of Jurgen Klopp before deciding whether to move for Andoni Iraola as their new manager, but only after FSG’s “big wet dream” appointment was ruled out, and while an explanation has arrived as to why a move for Xabi Alonso was never considered.

The Reds are preparing for a change of manager this summer after deciding to sack Arne Slot on Saturday following the club’s end-of-season review. The Dutchman fell on his sword after an underwhelming season that had seen Liverpool finish fifth and end the campaign without any silverware to their name.

As TEAMtalk explained, the decision to remove Slot from his role did come as something of a surprise, with Liverpool having put out the word that they expected the Dutchman to stay, though with sources sharing two reasons why FSG ultimately decided enough is enough.

And having wasted little time in deciding on a successor, it very quickly emerged that Iraola had been identified as the club’s No.1 pick to succeed the 47-year-old at Anfield.

Indeed, our correspondent Graeme Bailey has revealed that FSG are thundering towards the Basque tactician’s appointment following a positive first round of talks, with a timeline for his potential appointment quickly coming to light.

However, it has now come to light that the decision to remove Slot from his role was several weeks in the making, with one pundit revealing how FSG sought the advice of Klopp before moving in for Iraola and potentially even having asked the German if he himself would be open to an emotional Anfield return.

That’s according to Jan-Aage Fjortoft, who claims they did seek out advice from their former boss before plumping for the former Bournemouth manager.

“Everybody says that Iraola is the big favourite,” Fjortoft told ESPN FC.

“I just got back from Germany today; there was talk that they’ve asked Jurgen Klopp for advice on who could be the new Liverpool coach; that makes sense as well.

“The big wet dream for any Liverpool fan is to get Klopp back, but I can’t see that happening. But I do understand that Iraola will play with the cards he’s got.”

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Next Liverpool manager: FSG had zero interest in Xabi Alonso

With the Reds now picking Iraola and having ruled out other considered candidates such as Sebastian Hoeness and Pierre Sage, the 43-year-old could be in situ before the week is out at Anfield.

The appointment of the Spaniard comes after Chelsea recently decided to appoint iconic former Reds boss Xabi Alonso, who has himself long been linked with a return to Anfield.

With the Blues acting to bring Alonso in while Slot was still in situ, that led to accusations that the Reds ‘missed out’ on landing their former midfielder and were simply left to look elsewhere after not acting quickly enough.

However, that theory has been instantly debunked by Bundesliga expert Kevin Hatchard, who insists Liverpool never considered Alonso and were content to let him go to Chelsea.

“I think this idea that Liverpool missed out on Xabi Alonso because they sacked Slot too late is wide of the mark,” claimed Hatchard.

“He’s a great coach and a Liverpool legend, but if you want aggressive, fast-paced, up-and-at-em football, he’s not your guy. Iraola much closer to Klopp’s “vollgas” style.”

Offering further explanation as to why FSG have opted for Iraola, reporter Ben Jacobs has confirmed Liverpool are determined to get back to the front-foot and aggressive style of play that characterised the club during Klopp’s iconic reign.

While Alonso’s brand of football does get results – and delivered the first league title in Bayer Leverkusen’s history – it can hardly be called exciting, hence why Liverpool’s owners were happy to let the 44-year-old move elsewhere and, in fact, never even considered a move for him.

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