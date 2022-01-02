Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he has offered support to struggling striker Sadio Mane by way of a video showing his importance to the team.

Mane has proved one of Klopp’s best signings since the Senegal international’s arrival in 2016. While he has endured runs of matches without goals, he has nevertheless netted 106 goals in 243 games.

Indeed, he reached his century of goals earlier this season in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace at Anfield.

That strike in September was his third in the Premier League this season. Since then, though, he has only added four more. What’s more, he has missed big chances such as one against Leicester on Tuesday.

The Reds were made to pay for that miss, eventually suffering a 1-0 defeat to Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

Mane has subsequently not scored for Liverpool in nine games, including seven in the league. However, Klopp told a press conference that he has reassured the forward over his importance.

“Sadio has no problem with confidence,” the manager said. “Of course, the momentum, finishing-wise, is not there at the moment. You can see that, otherwise Sadio plays really well.

“There is actually a funny story from this morning. One of our analysts knocked on my door and asked if I had two minutes.

“I made a video to show Sadio how much he contributes to our game and how good he is in the moments, how good he is there and in situations.

“Obviously, the intention was to show that he should not be too worried that the finishing is not there at the moment. But he is still an incredibly ­important player for us. That is actually the view we have on him.”

Klopp added that he hopes Mane can end his goal drought in Sunday’s crunch clash with Chelsea.

After that, the Senegalese is off to the Africa Cup of Nations, which Klopp also admitted could serve as a break for the player.

Mane has Chelsea in his sights

“Pretty much all strikers have to go through these kinds of things. It happened to Sadio before and he came out of it,” Klopp said.

“He scored incredibly important goals for us and I’m really positive that he has chances to score on Sunday.

“After that, he is away for a few weeks, then he comes back and we can talk about all the things.

“But, for this game, it’s all fine. You have to take these types of things from time to time and then it will be good again. It’s not about talking about it and making a big event of it.

“We’re human beings – and that’s how it is.”

