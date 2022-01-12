Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has again stressed that Mohamed Salah is going through a “normal process” with his contract talks.

The Egyptian is still in talks over a new deal at Anfield to reward him for his success at the club. But while concrete updates have been hard to come by, Salah has talked openly about the situation.

In October, he insisted that, as it stands, he cannot see himself playing at any other club than Liverpool until he retires.

Two months later, though, he added that the decision over his new contract is not in his hands. Indeed, he called on Liverpool chiefs to make the call based on a number of factors.

Salah stressed in another interview this week, this time with GQ, that he is “not asking for crazy stuff”. He said: “The thing is when you ask for something and they show you they can give you something [they should] because they appreciate what you did for the club.”

Reacting to the interview, Klopp told a press conference: “First of all, nowadays especially I think it’s really dangerous with these interviews when you didn’t speak to the player himself or there’s nothing in what would be unexpected.

“We know, I know that Mo wants to stay. That’s the point where we are. These things take time, I cannot change [that], I’m sorry.

“But I think it’s all in a good place. I’m very positive about it, but I don’t think it makes sense that [I] speak on behalf of the fans because I’m pretty sure the fans are not as nervous as you are.

Salah doesn’t want anything crazy from Liverpool Liverpool have been told by Salah that he doesn’t want crazy stuff to stay at Anfield

“They know the club pretty long, they know the people who are dealing here. That’s enough reason for feeling positive.”

Asked directly why the discussions are taking so long, Klopp added: “Things take time. There’s so many things that you have to do in these negotiations.

Adama Traore, Dan James and five other wingers who mastered the art of flattering to deceive

“By the way, a third party – the agent – is there as well. There’s nothing to worry about, it’s a normal process.”

Klopp was speaking ahead of Liverpool’s rearranged Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal on Thursday.

Klopp offers Liverpool team news

The Reds have suffered with coronavirus cases in recent weeks and had to close their training ground.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker have both had Covid-19 and trained on Tuesday. As such, they are in contention for Thursday. Meanwhile, Andy Robertson has recovered from a knock he picked up in Sunday’s FA Cup win over Shrewsbury.

However, Divock Origi – a senior attacking option with Salah and Senegal’s Sadio Mane at the Africa Cup of Nations – has not trained and nor has Thiago Alcantara.

Elsewhere, Klopp commented on Harvey Elliott’s “promising” recovery process. The 18-year-old midfielder has not played since suffering an ankle injury in September.

“Harvey Elliott looks really promising out on the pitch,” the manager said. “He didn’t train with the team yet, but I don’t think we are too far away from team training.

“What he is doing at the moment looks really good.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has also given a team news update ahead of the match.