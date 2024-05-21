Jurgen Klopp tipped to snub Germany, Bayern for perfect next job after Liverpool exit

Gary Lineker has given his verdict on where Jurgen Klopp might go after leaving Liverpool, and it is a move that would frustrate both the German FA and Bayern Munich.

Sunday marked Klopp’s final game as Liverpool boss, as the Reds brought the curtain down on a magnificent nine years with a 2-0 home victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers. The German leaves Liverpool after transforming the club back into a global superpower, having helped them win 10 trophies, including the Champions League and Premier League.

After the match, Klopp thanked everyone at the club for their incredible support and received a mind-blowing rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ from the Liverpool fans.

Klopp also welcomed his successor, Arne Slot, to Liverpool by creating a new chant for the Dutchman.

Since Klopp announced his decision to leave Liverpool in January, there has been plenty of speculation about his future.

The 56-year-old will take at least a year out from the game but could then return to manage an elite side. He will likely receive plenty of offers after the fantastic work he has done at Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund.

The German FA are massive fans of Klopp and would love to make him national team manager at some point in the future. As Klopp is the biggest name in German football, Bayern would jump at the chance to land him, though they may struggle as he still holds strong affection for Dortmund.

Lineker thinks Klopp could reject the Germany and Bayern jobs by returning to Dortmund, but not in the role many would think.

Jurgen Klopp next job: Gary Lineker makes prediction

“I will be interested to see what Jurgen Klopp does next,” the former striker said. “I think he will definitely take some time out because I think he’s genuine when he says he has run out of energy.

“You can see why that job is so demanding. There will be a battle for him in a year’s time. Or they’ll be lining up for a year or so’s time. I heard a little rumour that he might end up being president of Borussia Dortmund, which would be amazing.”

Klopp would be welcomed back as a hero if he did return to Dortmund. During a brilliant seven-year spell as manager at the Westfalenstadion, he helped BVB topple Bayern Munich by winning trophies such as the Bundesliga title (twice), DFB-Pokal (German Cup) and DFL-Supercup (German Super Cup).

Under Klopp’s guidance, Dortmund also reached the 2013 Champions League final, where they lost 2-1 to Bayern.

When the former defender left Dortmund in June 2015, he received a similarly emotional farewell to the one he has just gotten from Liverpool.

