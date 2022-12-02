Jurgen Klopp stance on abandoning Liverpool to rescue Germany comes to light

Whether Jurgen Klopp is likely to leave Liverpool and become the next Germany manager following their World Cup humbling has been revealed.

For the second straight World Cup, Germany did not progress past the group stages. The four-time winners’ worst performance prior to 2018 and since the second world war was bowing out at the second group stage in 1978 when playing as West Germany.

Former Bayern Munich treble winner, Hansi Flick, was drafted in to replace Joachim Low in the summer of 2021.

Flick’s squad contained some of world football’s finest stars such as Manuel Neuer, Antonio Rudiger and Joshua Kimmich. The 26-man corps also featured two of football’s most promising young talents – Jamal Musiala and Youssoufa Moukoko.

However, a 4-2 victory over Costa Rica wasn’t enough to progress to the Round of 16 following Japan’s surprise win against Spain.

The fall-out in German football has already begun, with Flick fully aware his position may be untenable.

Indeed, the 57-year-old admitted a decision on his future will be made shortly when speaking immediately after Germany’s exit.

“We’ll work that out quickly,” said Flick. “It’s difficult to answer now right after the game when we’re eliminated. We’ll see about that soon.”

If Flick either walks away or is removed from his position, there’s an obvious candidate to rescue the German national side.

Could Klopp leave Liverpool for Germany?

Jurgen Klopp is arguably the greatest German manager in the game right now. He’s worked miracles at Liverpool who are the only club to break Man City’s stranglehold on the Premier League over the last five years.

Managers have coached both a club and country at the same time in the past. However, very rarely has it been seen when involving two of the highest profile names such as Liverpool and Germany.

If Klopp were to return home and reignite German football, it stands to reason he’d have to leave Liverpool.

Klopp only signed a new contract at Anfield in April. His current deal isn’t due to expire until 2026 and per his agent, Klopp fully intends to see it through.

Responding to the speculation, Klopp’s agent, Marc Kosicke, said (via Sky Germany): “It’s a media issue. Jurgen has a contract with Liverpool until 2026 and he intends to fulfil it.”

With Liverpool haemorrhaging important backroom staff and owners FSG exploring a sale, the last thing Liverpool need is to lose their commander-in-chief too.

Thankfully for Reds fans, it sounds like Klopp is here to stay.

