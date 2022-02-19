Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has an almost perfect record of improving players at Anfield, but one player stands out for not progressing under his leadership, a pundit has said.

Klopp arrived in October 2015 following the sacking of Brendan Rodgers. The German has proved one of the club’s greatest-ever managers, guiding the club to unprecedented glory.

Indeed, he led the Reds to their first Premier League title in 2020. Meanwhile, Liverpool won their first Club World Cup the year before, following a sixth European Cup triumph.

Along the way, Klopp has enjoyed success with a host of players who have improved under his management.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho stand out in that category. More recently, Diogo Jota has gone to the next level and new signing Luis Diaz is already impressing.

Nevertheless, according to former Liverpool defender, Loris Karius is one player Klopp has failed to improve. The German goalkeeper, who was once the first-choice, cost the Reds in the 2018 Champions League final.

Lawrenson told Off The Ball: “They’re taking these really good players and turning them into outstanding and world class players, and it’s a really good way of doing your business.

“I would say that apart from the goalkeeper he signed on a whim from Germany that cost us in the Champions League final, all of the players that he has signed, he’s improved them all and as a coach it doesn’t get any better than that.”

Karius made errors leading to goals from Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale in Kyiv. However, a medical report after the game revealed that he had concussion.

Still, Klopp took action and brought in Alisson Becker, who instantly become the commanding Liverpool goalkeeper.

Karius has since been on loan and is now back at Anfield following struggles to get a permanent move away.

But he does not appear in any matchday squads after falling right down the pecking order.

Karius facing summer Liverpool exit

The Reds came close to selling Karius to Basel last summer, but a deal eventually broke down.

From there, the 28-year-old entered the final year of his contract. As a result, the recent January transfer window was the last chance for Liverpool to get a fee for him.

However, the window came and went with Karius still at the club.

He is therefore facing a free transfer away from Anfield and could move back to Germany.

Alisson, Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian are ahead of Karius in the pecking order.